NA approved The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021 - Radio Pakistan .

May 24, 2021

The House passed “The PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021” and “The Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020.” The first bill is aimed at reorganizing the Pakistan Air Force War College as a degree awarding institute,

Single National Curriculum for Grade Pre-1 to V to be implemented, NA informedThe National Assembly was informed today that the Single National Curriculum for Grade Pre-1 to V will be implemented throughout the country from August this year.Responding to a question during Question Hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Profession Training Wajiha Akrm said all the federating units have been taken on board in preparing the SNC. She said in the second phase, the SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.Wajiha Akrm said SNC is aimed at providing equal learning opportunities to all classes of people; besides, ensuring national harmony and cohesion to build one nation.Responding to a calling attention, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs said that it has, in principle, been decided to grant Technical Allowance to the registered engineers, who are working in the Federal Government as admissible in the provinces. He said procedural formalities are being completed in this regard.The National Assembly extended the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from 11th of the next month.while the second one is aimed at amending the Pakistan Arms Ordinance, 1965 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory.Besides, the Annual Report 2020 of the Election Commission of Pakistan was laid before the National Assembly.