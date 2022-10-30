What's new

NA-45 by-poll: JUI-F faces setback as Imran Khan defeats Jamil Khan

1667157483143.png

In a set back to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) , Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan defated JUI-F’s candidate Malik Jamil Ahmad Khan in NA-45 Kurram by-electon in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unofficial results

According to unofficial results of total 143 polling stations, the PTI chaiman Imran Khan won the by-election for NA-45 Kurram by obtaining votes 20,748, Jamil Khan could only secure 12,718 votes.

Polling began at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break.

It is pertinent to mention that the by-election was originally postponed from Oct 16 due to the law and order situation in the constituency.

Election commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson for K-P division said a day earlier that there were 198,618 registered voters, among which 111,349 were men and 87,269 were women.

"A total of 143 polling stations had been set up, out of which 119 had been declared "very sensitive", while 24 polling stations were categorised as sensitive," he said.

Candidates

A total of 16 candidates are contesting for the NA seat, including Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Sher Muhammad Khan of Jamaat Islami (JI) as well as independent candidates.
1 vs ......................
Chacha ji ,,,i say again ... he is alone and after few years he will be gone ...all immortal ..most probably again ..dynastic families back in power ... don t worry about these success stories ...
Nawaz nahi, Mariam ...Mariam nahi ... son and this will remain same for all parties next few generations...one still selling Bhuttoo ...one selling Mufi Mehammod the Satan...

But Imran Khan ??? .... nobody ..
 

