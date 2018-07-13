NA 35 MMA Candidate Akram durani's convoy Bomb Blast

Bannu: A bomb went off near the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, senior leader of the Jammiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Geo News reported on Friday. The injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. According to another private TV channel the former KP chief minister remained unhurt in the attack . Durrani is the JUI-F candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-35. The attack came days after Haroon Bilour, an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate , was killed in suicide attack at a corner meeting. https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...-attack-near-convoy-of-ex-kp-cm-akram-durrani