  Friday, July 13, 2018

NA 35 MMA Candidate Akram durani's convoy Bomb Blast

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by BHarwana, Jul 13, 2018 at 10:59 AM.

    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Bannu: A bomb went off near the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, senior leader of the Jammiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Geo News reported on Friday.

    The injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

    According to another private TV channel the former KP chief minister remained unhurt in the attack .

    Durrani is the JUI-F candidate from National Assembly Constituency NA-35.

    The attack came days after Haroon Bilour, an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate , was killed in suicide attack at a corner meeting.


    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/3...-attack-near-convoy-of-ex-kp-cm-akram-durrani
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    HariPrasad

    HariPrasad ELITE MEMBER

    Very sad.
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Local reports suggest it was a suicide attack and attacker was on a motor cycle.
     
    Menace2Society

    Menace2Society SENIOR MEMBER

    Idiots keep copying Afghanis. Look east become civilized.
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    BANNU: An explosion occurred near convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F)’s Akram Khan Durrani

    According to the initial reports, Durrani has escaped the attack unhurt. He was said to be en route to a rally when the explosion occurred in Haved area of Bannu.

    However, several injuries have been reported.

    Durrani has served as Minister for Housing and Works in the cabinet of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from August 2017 to May 2018.

    The former federal minister is contesting upcoming General Election 2018 against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan from NA-35 (Bannu) constituency.

    This is the second major incident of pre-poll violence in the country.

    Earlier in the week, Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour was among 20 people martyred in a suicide attack in Yakatoot neighbourhood of Peshawar.

    https://www.geo.tv/latest/203111-se...sion-near-akram-khan-durranis-convoy-in-bannu

    @Zibago this is where Imran khan is contesting from what do you think?

    Now you see why every one is active in Nawaz's return.

    Early reports suggest 3 people have died and 15 injured.
     
    Salza

    Salza SENIOR MEMBER

    International agencies are sensing IK's victory and deliberately targeting leaders who are against PTI just to spread a narrative that establishment in Pakistan and militants are together. I can foresee more violence in coming days. ANP targeted, JUI now. PPP is next possible target.
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    It was an IED planted in a motorcycle new reports suggesting. Detonated remotely.
     
