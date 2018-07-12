/ Register

  • Thursday, July 12, 2018

NA-125 not rigged: Supreme court

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Devil Soul, Jul 12, 2018 at 12:50 PM.

  1. Jul 12, 2018 at 12:50 PM #1
    Devil Soul

    Devil Soul ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    21,928
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2010
    Ratings:
    +46 / 26,930 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    NA-125 not rigged: Supreme court
    Accepting Rafique’s appeal, a two-member bench of the apex court Lahore Registry, annulled the decision made by the tribunal and the results of the NA-125 constituency were thereby deemed fair.


    Web Desk

    JULY 12, 2018

    [​IMG]

    LAHORE: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a case relating to the alleged rigging in the NA-125 constituency in the 2013 general elections on Thursday.

    Rafique had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hamid Khan in NA-125 constituency in 2013 elections. Hamid had then filed an application in the election tribunal claiming that PML-N and the former federal minister had rigged the results.

    The tribunal had ordered by-election in NA-125 and Rafique was disqualified from contesting in the constituency after much controversy, following which the PML-N leader approached the Supreme Court to appeal against the decision.

    Accepting Rafique’s appeal, a two-member bench of the apex court Lahore Registry, annulled the decision made by the tribunal and the results of the NA-125 constituency were thereby deemed fair.
    https://dailytimes.com.pk/266562/na-125-not-rigged-supreme-court/
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)