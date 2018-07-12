NA-125 not rigged: Supreme court Accepting Rafique’s appeal, a two-member bench of the apex court Lahore Registry, annulled the decision made by the tribunal and the results of the NA-125 constituency were thereby deemed fair. Web Desk JULY 12, 2018 LAHORE: The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a case relating to the alleged rigging in the NA-125 constituency in the 2013 general elections on Thursday. Rafique had defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hamid Khan in NA-125 constituency in 2013 elections. Hamid had then filed an application in the election tribunal claiming that PML-N and the former federal minister had rigged the results. The tribunal had ordered by-election in NA-125 and Rafique was disqualified from contesting in the constituency after much controversy, following which the PML-N leader approached the Supreme Court to appeal against the decision. Accepting Rafique’s appeal, a two-member bench of the apex court Lahore Registry, annulled the decision made by the tribunal and the results of the NA-125 constituency were thereby deemed fair. https://dailytimes.com.pk/266562/na-125-not-rigged-supreme-court/