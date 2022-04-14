N league threatens Public for raising slogans against them

Path-Finder
this jamadar/istanjadar needs a battering. fascist much?
C**ts of the highest order. Can you imagine a sitting UK MP saying something like that and still being in the office? He will most likely be thrown out of the party with his political career finished. Yet these goons enjoy full liberty in abusing their positions - now these vile threats. I hope his constituents remember this come election time.
he is a loyal servant. watch people are now going to say to his face. what fing nerve, the cheek and audacity.C**ts of the highest order. Can you imagine a sitting UK MP saying something like that and still being in the office? He will most likely be thrown out of the party with his political career finished. Yet these goons enjoy full liberty in abusing their positions - now these vile threats. I hope his constituents remember this come election time.
lost for words on this. according to PDM, PTI is a cult! then noun league has declared the amritsari kabarias their bhagwan?Look at these Khawarij. Somebody put Rana kutti ka bacha out of his misery.
This American salve psychopath requires a software update, only by the public if his constituency. Establishment has compromised survival of our society by imposing these foreign rented goons on us.
The leaches that sucked up Pakistan dry unko rulana chaiya ya sir per bhitana chaiya?Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko rulaounga"?. Instead you were all laughing at that statement.
The robbers, corrupt politicians, judges, bureaucrats everyone who has robbed this nation and brought us to a point of bankruptcy while their own assets have swelled 1000x, unko ibrat ka nishan ban chaiya kay idealize kerna chaiya?Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko ibrat ka nashana banaounga"?
It is a common statement when you are focused on someone or something, shouldn't we focus on uprooting all the corrupt elements from our society so that it becomes fair for everyone no matter rich or poor?Where were IK fans when he was saying "Mere bandooq ke neshanay p hain sab".
Now you will see some hyenas will attack me calling me "patwari" or start abusing me.
I hope SC takes back ruling on Nawaz Sharif Panama case. Phir tum youthie aur ro gy..."Main inko rulounga" is haunting IK fans. LOLWill the Supreme Court take Suo motto action on these threats?
Not defending him but asking few questions:
and so many countless statements,
When PTI is less in number, they go back in history and give example of battle and when they have large number of people they showoff see how many people are with us.
Lol other side can defend statements also like that. For them you are bad.The leaches that sucked up Pakistan dry unko rulana chaiya ya sir per bhitana chaiya?
The robbers, corrupt politicians, judges, bureaucrats everyone who has robbed this nation and brought us to a point of bankruptcy while their own assets have swelled 1000x, unko ibrat ka nishan ban chaiya kay idealize kerna chaiya?
It is a common statement when you are focused on someone or something, shouldn't we focus on uprooting all the corrupt elements from our society so that it becomes fair for everyone no matter rich or poor?
No one is attacking you or calling you patwari, at least be logical in your statements. Btw in case you have missed Rana Sanullah is saying receiving Nawaz Sharif is a bigger than performing hajj, أَسْتَغْفِرُ اللّٰهَ
For Rana yes Nawaz is above Allah and I am sure that our awam will still give him votes in next election.Look at these Khawarij. Somebody put Rana kutti ka bacha out of his misery.