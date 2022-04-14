What's new

N league threatens Public for raising slogans against them

Path-Finder said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514268010340659206

this jamadar/istanjadar needs a battering. fascist much?
C**ts of the highest order. Can you imagine a sitting UK MP saying something like that and still being in the office? He will most likely be thrown out of the party with his political career finished. Yet these goons enjoy full liberty in abusing their positions - now these vile threats. I hope his constituents remember this come election time.
 
Invicta said:
C**ts of the highest order. Can you imagine a sitting UK MP saying something like that and still being in the office? He will most likely be thrown out of the party with his political career finished. Yet these goons enjoy full liberty in abusing their positions - now these vile threats. I hope his constituents remember this come election time.
he is a loyal servant. watch people are now going to say to his face. what fing nerve, the cheek and audacity.

Enigma SIG said:
Look at these Khawarij. Somebody put Rana kutti ka bacha out of his misery.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514481574611402755
lost for words on this. according to PDM, PTI is a cult! then noun league has declared the amritsari kabarias their bhagwan?
 
If this thug really means it, the public should take matters into it's own hands and deal with them like this

 
I have no plans on going to Pakistan recently but if by chance I am there I really ****ing hope one of these cretins crosses my paths. Would love to batter some sense into them. In all seriousness this culture reminds of the disconnect that French aristocracy had with their general population. There was a time when the aristocracy was revered, then the tide changed but aristocracy was stuck in the past - que the French revolution.
 
12thPlayer

Not defending him but asking few questions:

Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko rulaounga"?. Instead you were all laughing at that statement.

Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko ibrat ka nashana banaounga"?

Where were IK fans when he was saying "Mere bandooq ke neshanay p hain sab"

and so many countless statements,

When PTI is less in number, they go back in history and give example of battle and when they have large number of people they showoff see how many people are with us.

Now you will see some hyenas will attack me calling me "patwari" or start abusing me.
 
12thPlayer said:
Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko rulaounga"?. Instead you were all laughing at that statement.
The leaches that sucked up Pakistan dry unko rulana chaiya ya sir per bhitana chaiya?

12thPlayer said:
Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko ibrat ka nashana banaounga"?
The robbers, corrupt politicians, judges, bureaucrats everyone who has robbed this nation and brought us to a point of bankruptcy while their own assets have swelled 1000x, unko ibrat ka nishan ban chaiya kay idealize kerna chaiya?

12thPlayer said:
Where were IK fans when he was saying "Mere bandooq ke neshanay p hain sab".
It is a common statement when you are focused on someone or something, shouldn't we focus on uprooting all the corrupt elements from our society so that it becomes fair for everyone no matter rich or poor?

12thPlayer said:
Now you will see some hyenas will attack me calling me "patwari" or start abusing me.
No one is attacking you or calling you patwari, at least be logical in your statements. Btw in case you have missed Rana Sanullah is saying receiving Nawaz Sharif is a bigger than performing hajj, أَسْتَغْفِرُ اللّٰهَ
 
12thPlayer said:
Not defending him but asking few questions:

Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko rulaounga"?. Instead you were all laughing at that statement.

Where were IK fans when he was openly saying "Main inko ibrat ka nashana banaounga"?

Where were IK fans when he was saying "Mere bandooq ke neshanay p hain sab"

and so many countless statements,

When PTI is less in number, they go back in history and give example of battle and when they have large number of people they showoff see how many people are with us.

Now you will see some hyenas will attack me calling me "patwari" or start abusing me.
Was IK threatening public? No

Was IK talking about physical abuse? No

He was talking about punishment by law for crimes committed by the previous corrupts that looted this nation dry, who were responsible for the killings of model town and who were responsible for letting a foreign country use drones to bomb its on people.

People will call you patwari coz your brain can't comprehend what IK said and what this khota khor is saying.
 
Black.Mamba said:
The leaches that sucked up Pakistan dry unko rulana chaiya ya sir per bhitana chaiya?


The robbers, corrupt politicians, judges, bureaucrats everyone who has robbed this nation and brought us to a point of bankruptcy while their own assets have swelled 1000x, unko ibrat ka nishan ban chaiya kay idealize kerna chaiya?


It is a common statement when you are focused on someone or something, shouldn't we focus on uprooting all the corrupt elements from our society so that it becomes fair for everyone no matter rich or poor?



No one is attacking you or calling you patwari, at least be logical in your statements. Btw in case you have missed Rana Sanullah is saying receiving Nawaz Sharif is a bigger than performing hajj, أَسْتَغْفِرُ اللّٰهَ
Lol other side can defend statements also like that. For them you are bad.

I think Rana Sanaullah Statement is very old. But PTI is known take advantage of Religion and old statements.

But they forget

"Sheikh Rasheed ko chaprasi bhi na rakhon"
"Pervaiz Elahi Punjab ka sab sy bara daako"
"Can't expel French Ambassador, we are very weak. Whole Europe will put sanctions on us"
"IK even supported TLP for his gains but fired teargas on them when he was in power"
 

