N.Korean delegation visiting China

A delegation from North Korea has arrived in China.



An NHK film crew confirmed that the North Korean envoys flew into an airport in Beijing on Monday.



Security at the airport was tight, with a heavy police presence.



A motorcade led by security vehicles then left the airport through a gate reserved for dignitaries.



The delegation was greeted by the North's ambassador to China, indicating that it includes a key North Korean figure.



Beijing and Pyongyang are apparently boosting their high-level exchanges ahead of the first-ever summit between the United States and the North.



The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, was in China again last week following a visit in March.