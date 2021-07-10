N.Korea marks 60th year of China friendship treaty

N.Korea marks 60th year of China friendship treaty | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News North Korea has celebrated 60 years since the signing of a friendship treaty with China by inviting the Chinese ambassador to a banquet.

July 10 2021North Korea has celebrated 60 years since the signing of a friendship treaty with China by inviting the Chinese ambassador to a banquet.North Korea and China signed the treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack, on July 11, 1961.The ruling Workers' Party newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, reported on the commemorative banquet on Saturday. It said the event took place in Pyongyang the previous day. It was attended by Choe Ryong Hae, member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the party's Central Committee, and Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun.The newspaper quoted Choe as saying the peoples of both countries had shared their fates through life and death since the signing of the treaty.He said the treaty's significance had not faded at all, and its strategic importance is now being highlighted.The Chinese ambassador said the shared stance of the two countries on the international stage once again demonstrates the treaty's true significance.The anniversary comes as Pyongyang appears to be seeking China's economic cooperation as it struggles with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.