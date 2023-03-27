Myths about Military Service and Qualifications

.,,.,Like all govt servants, Army officers/ Jawans also serve till the age of 60 years.Reality: NOO.In Pakistan Army, retirement is linked with rank service and not age. Normally an officer at the rank of Major retires at the age of 44 (plus/minus) after completing 23 years of rank service. Likewise all ranks including Generals retire at specified age for that particular rank. A Lt Gen normally retires before he turns 57.Similarly, soldiers or Non Commissioned Officers or Junior Commissioned Officers also retire at different ages after specific service.So, normally most of army persons retire when their children are school going and they are at the peak of their personal liabilities.That is why most of army persons need a job after they retire.No qualification is required for Army Officers for promotion/progress inside army. They retire as FA / FSc.Reality: A big NOO.Since Army inducts very young people who can undergo tough training hence students after FA / FSc are encouraged to apply.Subsequently, all promotions in Army are linked with strict competitive exams and degrees. Those who are unable to qualify are superseded at different ranks.Normally, to become a General, you either have done double masters or MPhil. Interestingly few serving Generals, Brigadiers and Colonels in Army at the moment are also PhD.Army even encourages officers to qualify from abroad. Most of Pakistan Army Chiefs including Gen Asim Munir have had earned their Masters Degrees from abroad.: Only Army is allowed to have Fauji Foundation and no civil department can look after retired personnel.Reality: NOO.All govt departments do have foundations like Police Foundation, FBR Foundation, Punjab Govt Employees Foundation etc etc which look after their retired employees.Fauji Foundation has transparent system of self sustainability which is key to its success.Fauji Foundation and other fauji organisations do not hire civilians and are part of defence budget and don’t pay any tax.Reality: NOOO.Headed by a civilian as its MD (Mr Waqar), Fauji Foundation is a self sustaining organisation which has more numbers of civilian employees than retired military persons.It has no linkage with Defence Budget, is self sustaining and is one of the highest tax payer.The history of Fauji Foundation dates back to 1945, when a Post War Services Reconstruction Fund (PWSRF) was established for Indian War Veterans who served the British Crown during WW-II.It is one clear example of welfare organisation which should be followed by others.