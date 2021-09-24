Myth of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ lies exposed as Indonesian prominence on rise (Taiwan News)

MH.Yang said: China's domestic public opinion is more optimistic about Indonesia's future development than the Indonesians themselves think.

Some people even think that Indonesia's total GDP in 2060 will be the third in the world. Click to expand...

Song Hong said: Indonesia is central to South Asean, Meanwhile the Northern Asean is fragmented, with Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam collective leadership. Click to expand...

Interestingly enough, i can confirm that from my interactions with my Chinese colleagues in my immediate circle. From what I gathered, they are quite enthusiastic when talking about the rise of Asian countries, including India, and even go so far to wishing that there should be a pan Asian economic coalition because apparently according to them, Chinese are oddly more comfortable working and cooperating with fellow Asian. With regards to China-Indonesia economic relationship, I have also noted that Chinese companies are more ready to not just invest, but also share technology often for conditions that are more beneficial for Indonesia.China should work on reshaping their soft power to increase its acceptability though... Ever since US backed power take over by Soeharto happened in the 60's, China has been a subject of constant propaganda by Western Media.Myanmar is not yet ready for that role. More like Thailand vs. Vietnam.