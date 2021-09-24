What's new

Myth of 'ASEAN Centrality' lies exposed as Indonesian prominence on rise (Taiwan News)

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,403
23
19,849
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Myth of ‘ASEAN Centrality’ lies exposed as Indonesian prominence on rise
Indonesia, not ASEAN, central to Southeast Asian geopolitics
1218

By Phar Kim Beng, PhD, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2021/09/22 14:43

1632476098308.png



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In every official document issued by the ASEAN Secretariat, based in Jakarta since 2014, the concept of "ASEAN Centrality" has become increasingly ubiquitous.

Dr. Mely Caballero of Nanyang University in Singapore, an expert on ASEAN, notes the ten member states that broadly represent Southeast Asia have been very comfortable using the term, while even extra-regional powers, including China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and others, have all publicly endorsed the concept.

"ASEAN Centrality" was originally connected to the two Master Plans on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC), the first of which was released in 2010, while the second is scheduled for 2025.

Focusing on sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence, and people mobility, MPAC Connectivity 2025 no doubt seeks to buttress and further the creation of one ASEAN Community by 2025, as agreed by all member states. Yet it is hampered in this mission by misguided thinking on the supposed centrality of the organization in the region.

The problem with “ASEAN Centrality” is that leaders within the region, either the heads of ASEAN countries or the organization's 10 dialogue partners, are guilty of three sins in invoking it: ignorance, ahistoricism, and cynicism.

Ignorance not bliss

Firstly, they are ignorant of the political rhetoric surrounding ASEAN’s connectivity plans. Since ASEAN is a "flexible" organization and intentionally designed to be such, mouthing the platitudes of “ASEAN Centrality” has carried no reputational cost.

ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners have been particularly garrulous, and irresponsible, regardless of whether they are in ASEAN as the actual member states or merely as the ten Dialogue Partners.

Rewriting history

Secondly, they lack historical awareness of the origins of “ASEAN Centrality.”

Some ASEAN member states, who have prided themselves on decades of non-intervention and non-interference, have now taken the simplistic scholarship of track II diplomacy academics such Amitav Acharya, or perhaps his students, as gospel.

Their legions of books and papers have venerated the "ASEAN Way," "the Asian Way," "The Asian Pacific Way," even Bilahari Kausian's concept of the "Pacific Impulse.”

Leaders in the region are particularly susceptible to these half-baked theories seeing as they have prided themselves on decades of non-intervention and hope to find a label for their hard-to-pin-down diplomatic style. Little wonder concrete definitions of the ASEAN Way continue to elude even “experts” on the topic as flexibility has always been the heart of diplomacy since antiquity.

When even weaker thinkers are added to the mix, or secretary generals of the ASEAN Secretariat, the motley crew transform themselves into an echo chamber, simply reprising each other's platitudes.

The charade seems to go on since they don't take “ASEAN Centrality” seriously, let alone make any U-turns in policy to correct their ahistorical understanding.

Cynical endorsement

Prior to leaving office on January 20, 2021, Trump intentionally de-classified the Indo-Pacific Strategy of the U.S., even before President Biden weighed in on it.

In the last section of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, it was clearly stated that the United States would respect “ASEAN Centrality."

Why?

The quick and steady answer is that the “ASEAN Concept” is too wooly and hazy. Yet due to a total disrespect for strategic clarity, arguably the most ambiguous concept in the region’s political rhetoric has even seeped into the lexicon of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy of former President Trump, though he de-classified it some 30 years ahead of time.

Some experts argue that "ASEAN Centrality" is sheer nonsense, let alone a notion that is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of roughly 700 million people in the region. One cannot even be certain what percentage of the peoples of ASEAN really know what ASEAN is, let alone "ASEAN Centrality."

To be sure, eminent yet critical thinkers such as Nicholas Khoo, Michael Smith and David Martin Jones have been shunned by all track II circuit dialogues for the simple crime of affirming ASEAN Studies to be akin to “Aseantology” — an unsubstantiated form of academic voodoo.

Dissenting voices are silent because ASEAN member states do not want to look any less important than they are, when in fact each of them is weak. Unless all ten member states collectively agree to defend each other militarily, most shall remain small players on the world stage.

Indonesian centrality

If there is a case where the political and economic weight of ASEAN can be galvanized, that would be the job of Indonesia and not the other states.

Nevertheless, just as others have taken Indonesia for granted, it has dawned on Jakarta's elites that the country can be a major geopolitical middle power in the increasingly hot competition between the U.S. and China.

Thus, Indonesia does not mind other countries using the phrase "ASEAN Centrality,” when true regional centrality is premised on Indonesia as a powerful democracy and civil society. With this caveat, if “ASEAN Centrality” does exist, it is simply in reference to Indonesia.

If all members of ASEAN are using "ASEAN Centrality" in a promiscuous manner — it does not matter if they have the faith in one, let alone two or three ASEAN officials and diplomats.

When probed, diplomats will confess they are more interested in Indonesia, rather than ASEAN, to be their major ally.

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,733
-23
5,280
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Indonesia is central to South Asean, Meanwhile the Northern Asean is fragmented, with Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam collective leadership.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,851
-1
7,906
Country
China
Location
China
China's domestic public opinion is more optimistic about Indonesia's future development than the Indonesians themselves think.
Some people even think that Indonesia's total GDP in 2060 will be the third in the world.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,403
23
19,849
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
For USA they have already stated this fact in their official website


U.S.-INDONESIA RELATIONS

Indonesia is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region and U.S.-Indonesia relations have taken on increasing importance. Indonesia is the world’s third largest democracy, largest Muslim-majority country, the seventh-largest economy by purchasing power, and a leader in ASEAN.

www.state.gov

U.S. Relations With Indonesia - United States Department of State

More information about Indonesia is available on the Indonesia country page and from other Department of State publications and other sources listed at the end of this fact sheet. U.S.-INDONESIA RELATIONS Indonesia is a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific Region, and U.S.-Indonesia relations have...
www.state.gov www.state.gov
 
nufix

nufix

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 5, 2012
2,145
3
2,276
Country
Indonesia
Location
Germany
MH.Yang said:
China's domestic public opinion is more optimistic about Indonesia's future development than the Indonesians themselves think.
Some people even think that Indonesia's total GDP in 2060 will be the third in the world.
Click to expand...

Interestingly enough, i can confirm that from my interactions with my Chinese colleagues in my immediate circle. From what I gathered, they are quite enthusiastic when talking about the rise of Asian countries, including India, and even go so far to wishing that there should be a pan Asian economic coalition because apparently according to them, Chinese are oddly more comfortable working and cooperating with fellow Asian. With regards to China-Indonesia economic relationship, I have also noted that Chinese companies are more ready to not just invest, but also share technology often for conditions that are more beneficial for Indonesia.

China should work on reshaping their soft power to increase its acceptability though... Ever since US backed power take over by Soeharto happened in the 60's, China has been a subject of constant propaganda by Western Media.
Song Hong said:
Indonesia is central to South Asean, Meanwhile the Northern Asean is fragmented, with Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam collective leadership.
Click to expand...

Myanmar is not yet ready for that role. More like Thailand vs. Vietnam.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,733
-23
5,280
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
nufix said:
Interestingly enough, i can confirm that from my interactions with my Chinese colleagues in my immediate circle. From what I gathered, they are quite enthusiastic when talking about the rise of Asian countries, including India, and even go so far to wishing that there should be a pan Asian economic coalition because apparently according to them, Chinese are oddly more comfortable working and cooperating with fellow Asian. With regards to China-Indonesia economic relationship, I have also noted that Chinese companies are more ready to not just invest, but also share technology often for conditions that are more beneficial for Indonesia.

China should work on reshaping their soft power to increase its acceptability though... Ever since US backed power take over by Soeharto happened in the 60's, China has been a subject of constant propaganda by Western Media.


Myanmar is not yet ready for that role. More like Thailand vs. Vietnam.
Click to expand...

I am actually also thinking if China may de facto annex Northern Myanmar.
 
nufix

nufix

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 5, 2012
2,145
3
2,276
Country
Indonesia
Location
Germany
Song Hong said:
I am actually also thinking if China may de facto annex Northern Myanmar.
Click to expand...

Yea I kinda second that. With many rebel factions are being financed by China, China is de facto controlling areas that these factions control.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,733
-23
5,280
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
nufix said:
Yea I kinda second that. With many rebel factions are being financed by China, China is de facto controlling areas that these factions control.
Click to expand...


Currently the Barmese central government seems to be contend letting China manage Northern Myanmar. The alternative scenario that US funding the warlords are infinitely more unpalatable.

Indonesia may de facto annex Malaysia. This is one possible solution of Malaysia racial problem, especially Malaysia's Chinese problem.
 
Last edited:
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,733
-23
5,280
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
East Timor is now begging China for help, similar to Brunei. East Timor future is in Indonesia. Brunei still not out of wood, but once Indonesia is powerful, Brunei may be annex by Indonesia. Ultimately I see taking Malaysia the most crucial step in Indonesia transformation. It signifies the void of Anglo Dutch treaty.
 
H

hualushui

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 3, 2019
2,283
-6
4,232
Country
China
Location
China
nufix said:
Yea I kinda second that. With many rebel factions are being financed by China, China is de facto controlling areas that these factions control.
Click to expand...
Totally wrong.
The rebel forces in northern Myanmar were supported by the Chinese Kuomintang army and the American CIA, and they even smuggled arms to Tibet.
 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
26,000
0
18,792
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
MH.Yang said:
China's domestic public opinion is more optimistic about Indonesia's future development than the Indonesians themselves think.
Some people even think that Indonesia's total GDP in 2060 will be the third in the world.
Click to expand...
Too many people think too much of themselves despite doing little to nothing.
Germany pays $15b per year to European Union. How much pays Indonesia to Asean?
Being a leader has a price tag. You can’t say you are the leader but contribute nothing.
Chinese public opinion on Indonesia and other are worthless in Vietnam and many other in Asean.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
17,403
23
19,849
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Viet said:
Too many people think too much of themselves despite doing little to nothing.
Germany pays $15b per year to European Union. How much pays Indonesia to Asean?
Being a leader has a price tag. You can’t say you are the leader but contribute nothing.
Chinese public opinion on Indonesia and other are worthless in Vietnam and many other in Asean.
Click to expand...

Well, Raya and The Last Dragon is made by Disneyland about South East Asian people. Vietnamese is one of the main writers beside Malaysian.

And look who Disney pick as main singer in its soundtrack ;)

 

