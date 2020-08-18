What's new

Mystery of Russian & Soviet intelligence agencies!

It is theorized that the real power that drives RAW is actually Russian intelligence. Could it be true? Did Russians ghost-direct all of RAW's activities ever since it's inception in 1968? In other words, could it be true that for decades, Russians worked tirelessly behind the scene and are still working to run our own desi spy organization, RAW? It is theorized that just as Westerner's founded and established ISI, Pakistan's intelligence agency, Russians set up RAW and the difference was that Russians did it so anonymously that others don't know about this. Could it be true that the dictum of letting colleagues and subordinates take credit for successes actually applied to Russian officers and not to Kao? Could it be true that the trait of being in the midst of all Indian affairs - active but unseen - is actually of Russian officers and not of Kao? Should the Mujib-ur-Rehman's compliment of RAW knowing more about Bangladesh than Bangladesh's president himself should actually be reserved for Russian officers? Over the decades, have the Russian and Soviet intelligence agencies like KGB and it's later Russian versions been using RAW, India's external intelligence agency as an 'alias'? Is it true that Russia helped set up ISRO as an answer to USA helping SUPARCO, Pakistan's space agency?

Whatever be the truth, there are solid reasons for Russians to do all this:

1. Russia is scarce in funds and material resources. It needs all this to run high-end projects like space exploration, supercomputers, missile technology, and military R&D stuff etcetera. And they can share the costs for all this if they form alliance with India.

2. Russia's spy agency may have acute need of anonymity. Because CIA would try to sabotage Russia's civilian economy, administrative system, R&D projects, diplomatic efforts etcetera. So the way around this is to deflect CIA's ire by pretending that RAW is doing certain things and Russia is an uninterested and unrelated entity. For example a perception is that Indians are building Afghanistan to make it stable. But this caters to Russian interests. So could it be that Russians are the real builders and Indians are merely smokescreen? And at the same time Russians cannot be open about their influence lest they draw CIA's attention.

If Russia is indeed the ghost-writer of RAW's script, they have done a great job. In order to do this, they were thorough in their preparation. They learnt local languages ranging from Hindi to Tamil, Punjabi to Assamese, studied and understood the region's culture, economy and current issues, blended with the local population, worked out solution to local problems such as effecting turnaround in railway, influenced foreign policy decisions such as whether or not to send Indian troops to Iraq war when George Bush requested in 2003.
 
fitpOsitive said:
good questions. But as always i will ask why you want to know.
Because it concerns India's external intelligence agency, RAW. Wouldn't you be interested in the workings of ISI? Same way, I want to know who really runs RAW.
 
abcxyz0000 said:
METAPHORICAL/ALLEGORICAL MESSAGE:

Kremlin hawks declare war on crows

By Ivo Scepanovic in Moscow
12:01AM BST 11 Sep 2005

Kremlin officials are using birds of prey to scare off crows that are destroying the beauty of Russia's most famous building by scratching the gold leaf off its domes.

The birds, which gather on the building's domes, have been ruining its crowning glory by sliding down its sides to launch into the air.

As well as the scratches left by their skidding talons, acid in the birds' droppings is corroding the gold top of the Kremlin and several of Moscow's best-loved cathedrals.

Government officials have brought in three trained goshawk falcons and two eagles from Siberia in an attempt to frighten the birds away.

Valery Verbitsky, a Kremlin ornithologist, said: "The birds do not have to kill all the crows. That would be impossible. But just their presence should be enough to frighten the majority away."

Birdwatchers are at a loss to know why the crows have begun to use the domes as launch ramps. Constant feeding by tourists, for whom the birds are part of the building's appeal, has seen the crows grow in number.

Mr Verbitsky added: "We even built a fake bird of prey on one rooftop that played recorded falcon sounds, but after two weeks the crows figured it out."

The birds, which have been raised from chicks to hunt crows, have a price tag of more than £100,000 each, Kremlin officials said.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/wor...98176/Kremlin-hawks-declare-war-on-crows.html
 
METAPHORICAL/ALLEGORICAL MESSAGE:

The Kremlin withstood the Cold War. But it's being destroyed by crows.

By Karoun Demirjian June 3, 2015


A crow sits on a sculpture of double-headed eagle, Russia's State Emblem in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

The latest threat to the Kremlin has nothing to do with the constant struggles between hawks and doves in Putin's administration. Instead, it's coming from crows.

The Kremlin is being besieged by crows, who have been pecking away at the buildings, threatening their grand facades, disturbing tourists and once even reportedly stealing classified papers to make nests.

The problem has long plagued Russian officials, who over the years have tried to get the crows to flee the fortress using everything from firing squads (that was the method of choice during Lenin's time) to hawks that would hunt the crows as prey. None have rid the Kremlin of the cawing ornithological menace.

But Russian authorities have high hopes for their latest strategy: an eagle owl named Filya, who has been undergoing special training for the role of fearmonger-in-chief.

Eagle owls are the natural enemies of crows? Sergei Devyatov, head of the Federal Security Guard Service, said at a book signing event Tuesday, according to Russian news service Interfax. Filya's been attacked by crowds of crows in the past, Devyatov explained, but an eagle owl, with a wing span of two meters, can easily cut through a flock of crows?

The video below shows what an eagle owl looks like coming in for a killer landing. (Pretty scary-looking stuff.)


Once Filya starts hanging around and dive-bombing into enough crows, Devyatov is sure they'll get the message and scram.

But the best thing about Filya as a crow-fighting strategy? He won't rust or break, and his work ethic would put even the most dedicated apparatchik to shame.

Filya the Eagle Owl is an all-weather, round-the-clock bird, slowly flying above a flock of crows and catching everything he can reach? Devyatov continued in a seeming paean to the eagle owl, according to the Interfax report. With God's blessing we will cope with the crow problem, using an ornithological method.

So, eagle owl to the Kremlin's rescue. Now if only Filya could figure out world peace.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news...ng-destroyed-by-crows/?utm_term=.cd6ed20f6261
 
abcxyz0000 said:
@vostok
 
vostok said:
Once I heard that in the world only 4 countries have global, independent intelligence services - Russia, the United States, Britain, Israel.
And do you know only India can be a choice as a puppet country for Russia or any controlling country for that matter. And fortunately for Russia, India is the perfect for this role. Neither rebellious nor inefficient. Neither dumb nor smart enough to develop it's own mind. And what an attractive proposition India is - big, populous, lackadaisical, peaceful, rich in material and semi-skilled human resources.

And it has a hardworking population - the quality already mentioned in above metaphor/allegory.

abcxyz0000 said:
He won't rust or break, and his work ethic would put even the most dedicated apparatchik to shame.
@BRICSFTW @vostok

Posting more cues:

The first Indian to fly into space, Rakesh Sharma was born on January 13, 1949 in Patiala, Punjab. He was a squadron leader with the Indian Air Force, when he flew into space in 1984 as part of a joint programme between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Intercosmos space program. He spent eight days in space on board the Salyut 7 space station. He joined two other Soviet cosmonauts aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft which blasted off on April 2, 1984.

He was awarded the Hero of Soviet Union award on his return from space. The Government of India honoured him with the Ashok Chakra. He retired with the rank of Wing Commander. He joined the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in 1987 and served as Chief Test Pilot in the HAL Nashik Division until 1992, before moving on to Bangalore to work as the Chief Test Pilot of HAL. He retired from test flying in 2001.
 
Bharat Muslim said:
And do you know only India can be a choice as a puppet country for Russia or any controlling country for that matter. And fortunately for Russia, India is the perfect for this role. Neither rebellious nor inefficient. Neither dumb nor smart enough to develop it's own mind. And what an attractive proposition India is - big, populous, lackadaisical, peaceful, rich in material and semi-skilled human resources.
I would not call India a puppet country. Once Switzerland was called a "haven for spies."
 
abcxyz0000 said:
All bullshit no proofs..lame dreaming
Once it was russio india now it is

Pak russia china... Take a deep breath and start fart..
 
storm_eagle said:
What a fuking name you got.laugh laugh do you got pills about constipation in Afghanistan you are having.fuk baharat a state of rape abusing. Running the economy by whores Bollywood.90% population haven't shoes to wear. We are born ready to die. Kashmir bi leyngi aur sath chudingy bi. You fuk face
Perfect for my collection of abusive posts. I had dedicated a special thread for it but some uninspiring moderator deleted that thread.
 
