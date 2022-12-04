What's new

Mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved after 70 years, researcher says

www.bbc.com

Mystery of Australia's 'Somerton Man' solved after 70 years, researcher says

The identity a man found dead on an Australian beach has baffled authorities for over 70 years.
www.bbc.com

Hmm, seems like they had identified a very famous unknown mystery in Australia -

The Sumerton Man, or otherwise known as Taman Shud Case, I had covered the case in this very forum before you can find the coverage here

defence.pk

True Crime - Case 5 - Tamam Shud, International Man of Mystery [Unsolved]

So, from now on, we change the game, now I am going to put 3 cases back to back and I will allow a 2 weeks window to go for the discussion, then a new set of 3 cases will be put forward. The 3 Cases would be True Crime, Missing Person and Unsolved Mystery. Anyway, I am going to introduce you to...
defence.pk

The pair from Adelaide University and DNA Doe Project have identify the man as Carl "Charles" Webb. The evidence they used to identify the man is thru the DNA in the hair, which matched to a living relative (2 cousins) on both father side and mother side, and the age range would suit the Somerton man, perhaps the most damning evidence being Webb elder sister was married to man named Thomas Hearn, with the Somerton Man wearing a tie with the name T.Hearn written on it. Subsequent DNA test done by one of Webb's mothers living relative (Antero Bonifacio) match the Mitochondrial DNA of Sumerton Man (Mitochondrial DNA transfer from mother to son/daughter as is) proof that Webb at least share the same Female Side of family tree with Somerton Man.

SA police had not verified the discovery as of today (Dec 4, 2022) but seems like this is very likely that Somerton man is actually webb.
 
Last edited:

