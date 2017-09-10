Mystery of "8 Pass Charlie Solved"

The identity of the brave pilot who used to cut throttle during initial bombing run (1965 war) finally revealed. Read PDF attached.
Attachments
-
2.7 MB Views: 28
The attachment looks suspicious to me.The identity of the brave pilot who used to cut throttle during initial bombing run (1965 war) finally revealed. Read PDF attached.
Thanks for checking it out, I didn't know how to paste the pages as images, you are welcome to do it.The attachment looks suspicious to me.
Edit: just checked, it's clean.
Ay Nigar e Watan, tu salamat rahy.The identity of the brave pilot who used to cut throttle during initial bombing run (1965 war) finally revealed. Read PDF attached.