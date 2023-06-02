Mysterious Boom in Italy’s Exports to China Was Driven by Pfizer Anti-Covid Drug

The mysterious boom in Italian exports to China is linked to Pfizer Inc.’s plant producing the anti-Covid drug Paxlovid.



The antiviral drug is manufactured in the central Italian city of Ascoli Piceno, in the Marche region. The plant was picked by the US pharma giant to produce Paxlovid for the global market along side two other sites in Germany and Ireland, according to a spokesman for Pfizer.



Last year, Pfizer’s Italian plant reported an export value linked to Paxlovid for about €8.5 billion ($9.2 billion). At the end of 2022,