Mymensingh students ready to soar the skies with rocket prototypes

The youngsters are waiting on government approval


273008526 2066165150227739 4120254910116257564 N

One of the rocket prototypes Facebook/DhumketuX
Sultan Mahmud Konik, Mymensingh
February 4, 2022 5:13 AM

Having a Bangladeshi rocket soar through the air might sound like wishful thinking to some, but young engineers from Mymensingh Engineering College claim to have managed to accomplish this feat.

Nahiyan Al Rahman, a Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) student, along with his teammates, have built four rocket prototypes over the past three years.

Two of the rockets, “Dhumketu 1” and “Dhumketu 2” are kept at the college premises. Currently, they are awaiting approval from the government before testing the rocket's performance in the sky.

As an avid rocket enthusiast since childhood, Nahiyan chose EEE as a way to fulfill his dream of building his own rocket. Together with his friend Niamul, he has collected over 400 books from various countries and a number of equipment since 2012.

mymensingh-rocket.jpeg
The Alpha Science Club members pose for a photo with their rocket prototype at the Mymensingh Engineering College premises Thursday, February 3, 2022 Dhaka Tribune

However, after some time, the project was halted due to financial constraints.

Again in 2019, Nahiyan and his 20-member team from the college’s “Alpha Science Lab”, began working on the project with their own resources. They completed the four rocket prototypes in 2022.

Dhumketu 1 has a force of 150 Newton (N) and a range of 20km, while Dhumketu 2’s force is 400N with a range of 50km, according to Nahiyan. "We have taken the first step toward fulfilling our dreams. Our mission will be successful if we can launch and land our rockets safely back on earth.”

rocket.jpeg
The university authorities among the students at the campus premisses Thursday, February 3, 2022 Dhaka Tribune

Md Salauddin, a teacher at the institution, said: “We have written to the education ministry over the matter. If they approve, then it would be forwarded to the defence ministry. We hope the government will support these young dreamers for the nation’s benefit.”

In the past, the Alpha Science Club has completed multiple robotics projects with success. In 2019, they represented Bangladesh at the TechFest held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and clinched the second place.

Mymensingh students ready to soar the skies with rocket prototypes

The youngsters are waiting on government approval
On their Facebook page, the club members have posted several photos, hoping that the government would support their efforts.
 
