Myanmar’s Violations of Border with Bangladesh: What Does It Mean?​

Myanmar junta turned into a mad dog, they have lost control over half of the territory to various rebel forces and increasingly becoming unable to hold the rest. All the ethnic groups of Myanamr is taking a chunk of territory and establishing de facto independent states. Only Rohingyas are languishing in the refugee camps without any soil under their feet in Myanmar. If it was another country other than Bangladesh, Rohingya youth would have been trained, armed and sent to liberate a portion of Arakan so that Rohingya refugees could be resettle there and relieve the burden of host country. It also would have made Rohingya a negotiation party in any future peace talk from a position of strength. But Bangladesh doesn't have bold and visionary leadership.