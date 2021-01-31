Myanmar's Army Stages Coup, Detaining Aung Sang Suu Kyi, Others
Myanmar's military says it is taking control of the country in a coup against the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other National League for Democracy leaders on Monday.
The army said that power would be transferred to Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing, in a statement broadcast on military-owned television that also declared a one-year state of emergency, Reuters reported.
Hours earlier, NLD Spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters that Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other civilian leaders were "taken" in an early morning raid.
"I want to tell our people not to respond rashly and I want them to act according to the law," he told the wire service, saying that he also expected to be detained. "The military seems to take control of the capital now," Myo Nyunt told CNN.
The military said it detained the democratically elected leaders in response to "election fraud," Reuters reported.
Soldiers were on the streets in the capital Naypyitaw and in the largest city Yangon, while internet and phone outages hit major cities, the BBC reports.
Myanmar's Army Stages Coup, Detaining Aung Sang Suu Kyi, Others
The military detained Suu Kyi and members of her political party early Monday, hours before it declared a transfer of power and a one-year state of emergency in the Southeast Asian country.
