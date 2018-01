Two points.



First one is that Myanmar military have a huge amount of fund called GWF (General Welfare Fund) just like BD Army AWT (Army Welfare Trust). It is a multi-billion dollar business, probably the biggest one in the country. Under the military government, the GWF even grow bigger. They have hundreds on business farms and industries. Normal citizen may dislike it. But it is the reality. They earn almost 500-800 million dollars a year. Although nobody exactly know the total amount of GWF, some experts estimated that the GWF may go between 2-3 billion dollars. That's why Myanmar military leaders don't need to bother about the Govt for defence acquisition.



Second one is self reliant defence policy. During the military government times, they have ladi down the so called policy of self reliant. They have invested so much amount on defence related industries and infractures. Now, 95% of infantry weapons, ammunitions, personal equipments, Kevlar vests and helmets etc. . . are being produced locally. 100% of artillery ammunitions and rockets are also produced by DI. From infantry mortor to 122 mm D 30-2 are also being produced locally. Many of the industries are completely self sufficient in different ways. e.g They have rubber plantations to produce rubber. They have steel mines & mills to produce weapon grade steel and steel for navy ship building. They even have rice fields and poultry firms to provide rations for troops. They have cotton plantation and textile factories to produce uniform and canvas. The products of those industries also go for foreign export. Thanks to the self reliant policy, Myanmar military can spend almost 50% of defence budget for weapon acquisition.



So, with 50% of defence budget + GWF, Myanmar military can effort such huge acquisition.



Regarding the maintenance of MiG 29, we are getting assistance from India. We have built an overhaul plant since 2015.

