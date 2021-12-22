Myanmar says to accept Renminbi for settlements, enjoys a special “kinship” with China

What's new

By Syndicated Content
Dec 22, 2021 | 4:22 AM



(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government said on Wednesday it would pilot accepting Renminbi as an official settlement currency for cross-border trade next year and that restarting development projects with neighbouring China was a “major priority”.

Myanmar’s junta, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, said it enjoyed a special “kinship” with China which has supported it financially and with COVID-19 vaccines.

The statement issued by the ministries of information and investment identified several joint projects with China that the government is seeking to push ahead, including plans for railways and ports.

It said the economic downturn this year was “much less severe than forecasts of some international economists”.

US weaponized dollar, forcing nations to ditch dollars. Anyone who use dollar will be cleared through SWIFT, and you are naked in from of CIA.
 
