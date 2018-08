Myanmar's rejection doesn't mean jack squat. By thumbing its nose at the UN and the Int'l court of Law, Myanmar govt. is strengthening the case for withdrawing investments from Myanmar by the law-abiding Int'l community and EU/US importers. No state in good conscience or standing will trade with this banana republic. Sanctions and Venezuela-type disarray is around the corner too...Good luck running Myanmar's already moribund economy in perpetual Pariah state status....