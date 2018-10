I have always said that Rohingyas are a Zionist plot against Sino-Pakistan, Myanmar brotherhood. Glad that Pakistan did not fall for their 'hidden hands'. Myanmar should buy at least two squadron of Thunders along with training package from PAF. Thunder makes a good platform for ground support against terrorists like Rohingya and other insurgents supported by Bangladesh. I have no idea what Bangla Airforce has but pretty sure Thunder can take them on if needed thus helping to secure Myanmar against Dhaka's evil designs.