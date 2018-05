“We found the original a weathered stump inscribed in Myanmar script as well as in Roman script. The said pillar No. 82 is located near N Satang Maring Naga village near Moreh, Tengnoupal Block in Chandel district, Manipur. We erected a concrete structure (a new border pillar) just by the side of the weathered stump and the original Border Pillar No. 82.

However, Myanmar security personnel came to the spot and removed the newly erected structure and the old weathered stump on the night of the same date. It is an attempt to destroy the historical evidence and legal aspects.

The Myanmar Army then intruded deep inside the Indian territory and ordered the N Satang Maring Naga villagers to remove their village gate with warning of dire consequences if they failed to comply with the order,” the UNC memorandum to the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Naga body said that it “strongly condemns the highly provocative action” of the Myanmar authority for burning down the weathered stump and the boundary pillars.

