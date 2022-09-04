Myanmar mortar shelling: Bangladesh reiterates “deep concern”​

Myanmar mortar shelling: Bangladesh reiterates “deep concern” Bangladesh on Sunday reiterated its “deep concern” over the recent incidents of Myanmar’s mortar shelling, indiscriminate aerial firing in the bordering areas, and air space violations.

UNB, DhakaSun Sep 4, 2022 08:37 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 4, 2022 09:05 PMThe foreign ministry summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest over the recent incidents along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. This was the third time the ministry summoned the envoy in a over week to convey such concern."We summoned their ambassador today (Sunday) again. We protested it," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters at the ministry.Momen said there are internal conflicts inside Myanmar and they do not see anything provocative and Bangladesh shared its concerns with Myanmar.A diplomatic note was handed over to the Myanmar envoy.The foreign minister said the government has alerted the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and other law enforcement agencies so that no new Myanmar national can enter Bangladesh.According to the latest report, on September 3, two mortar shells fell inside Bangladesh between BP 40 and 41.During the meeting with Director General (Myanmar Wing), the ambassador was also told that such activities are of "grave threat" to the safety and security of the peace-loving people, violation of border agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar and contrary to the good neighborly relationship.The ambassador was also urged to ensure that no trespassing of the internally displaced Myanmar residents takes place from Rakhine.It was also stressed that a safe, secure and conducive environment in the place of their origin in Rakhine is essential for sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh, according to the MoFA.The ambassador assured that he will convey the Bangladesh government's strong position on these incidents to his headquarters.Earlier mortar shells were found inside Bangladesh launched using Myanmar territory.The MoFA summoned the Myanmar ambassador on August 21 and August 28 and protest notes were handed over to him conveying Bangladesh's grave concerns.The Bangladesh Embassy in Yangon also raised the issue with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar with much importance.On Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh is better prepared so that none can enter from Myanmar now due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine state.The Myanmar side was warned twice in August following mortar shells landing in Bangladesh territory from that country and strong protest was lodged in this regard.Bangladesh is hosting 1.2 million Rohingyas who in 2017 fled their homes in Rakhine state to escape Myanmar military's campaign of mass killings, rape and arson.