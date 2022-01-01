What's new

Myanmar military resorting to a strategy of massacres & scorched earth tactics as it burns villages

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,632
-10
1,376
Country
India
Location
India
Vapnope said:
An Indian vying for massacre of civilians and burning of villages, why i am not surprised !
Click to expand...
sometimes you have to go full scorched earth, sometimes you have to radiation poison yourself (chemo), sometimes you have to amputate a limb, or take very strong meds.. you may lose your hair, or damage an organ in the process but it is for the greater good.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,320
-2
3,562
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
-=virus=- said:
sometimes you have to go full scorched earth, sometimes you have to radiation poison yourself (chemo), sometimes you have to amputate a limb, or take very strong meds.. you may lose your hair, or damage an organ in the process but it is for the greater good.
Click to expand...
Wtf
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
5,451
15
9,553
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
sometimes you have to go full scorched earth, sometimes you have to radiation poison yourself (chemo), sometimes you have to amputate a limb, or take very strong meds.. you may lose your hair, or damage an organ in the process but it is for the greater good.
Click to expand...
Of course killing the civilians is the right thing to do. No wonder the kashmiris killed by IA stand at 70k+.
Sainthood 101 said:
Wtf
Click to expand...
Why would anyone be surprised at his thinking ! I mean India doesn't allow HR orgs inside IOK, there are mass graves, rape being utilized a coercive tactic and the civilians killed as per their own official stats is more than 45k. Hindutva would love to kill each and every kashmiri and other muslims every chance they'd get.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom