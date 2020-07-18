What's new

Myanmar Military Chief Affirms Support for China’s BRI Projects

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

Myanmar Military Chief Affirms Support for China’s BRI Projects
17 July 2020

YANGON—Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has assured China that the armed forces will continue to guarantee the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the country, saying he believes it will support the peace process and national development.

During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai on Thursday, Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing said the Myanmar military (or Tatmadaw) supports the establishment of the BRI, China’s ambitious grand infrastructure plan, and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) one of its local components, according to a press release from the Chinese Embassy.

In 2018, Myanmar agreed with China to establish the CMEC, which will stretch for 1,700 km, starting in China’s Yunnan Province and going through Myanmar’s major economic cities—Mandalay in central Myanmar and the commercial capital of Yangon—before reaching the Bay of Bengal coast at the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rakhine State.

Under the CMEC, Myanmar has also signed a framework agreement for the Kyaukphyu deep seaport, a planned hub for Chinese trade that would give direct access to the Indian Ocean and allow China’s oil imports to bypass the Strait of Malacca, between peninsular Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The CMEC also serves Beijing’s goal of developing landlocked Yunnan.

China is promoting the CMEC as a “Road for Peace and Road for Development” that would seek to strike a balance between revamping Myanmar’s economic engines and targeting poverty reduction. It says the resulting economic development would bring peace and stability along the corridor, particularly to Myanmar’s conflict-torn states.

Ambassador Hai said China is willing to push ahead with implementation of the three pillars of the project, the Kyaukphyu deep seaport, cross-border economic cooperation zones, and the New Yangon City project, and to promote Myanmar’s electricity, transportation and agriculture sectors.

These projects were branded the three pillars of the CMEC during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Myanmar early this year. Xi also called for both sides to deepen “result-oriented Belt and Road cooperation” and move from “the conceptual stage to concrete planning and implementation”.

In a statement, the commander-in-chief said the two sides exchanged views on practical cooperation to ensure peace and stability in northern Myanmar, information and technology exchange, drug eradication, and cooperation in the media sector and between the two countries’ armed forces.

Hai said China would continue to support Myanmar’s peace process and its efforts to hold the Fourth Session of the 21st-Century Panglong Peace Conference. He also assured Myanmar that China would join with it to oppose foreign interference.

The upcoming 21st-Century Panglong Peace Conference is scheduled to be held in August to discuss the implementation of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement, and further peace talks and discussions on the basic principles for forming a federal union are planned after November’s election.
 
艹艹艹
As per Indian (in another thread), Mayanmar caught you supplying arms to rebels and they are pissed at China.
 
Myanmar Junta Pushing Ahead with China-Backed Kyaukphyu SEZ and Port
6 August 2021

The military regime is inviting bids to provide legal services to the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (KPSEZ) and deep-sea port project in western Rakhine State, a key strategic component of China ‘s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Junta-controlled media announced that both local and foreign law firms have until August 10 to submit their expression of interest to provide legal services to the management committee of the KPSEZ.

The State Administration Council (SAC), as the military regime describes itself, has made several efforts to move forward China’s infrastructure projects in Myanmar following their takeover in February. In May, the junta reorganized the KPSEZ management committee.

Beijing considers the KPSEZ and the deep-sea port especially vital to the BRI, as they will give China direct access to the Indian Ocean, so allowing Chinese trade to bypass the congested Strait of Malacca near Singapore, while boosting development in landlocked Yunnan Province, which borders Myanmar.

The project is to be developed by the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone Deep Seaport Co. Ltd, a joint venture between the Chinese consortium CITIC Myanmar Port Investment Limited and the KPSEZ management committee.

Vice-Senior General Soe Win, the vice chairman of the SAC, said in June that the successful implementation of the KPSEZ could enhance China-Myanmar cooperation and so create jobs and help Rakhine State develop.
 
