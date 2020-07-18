艹艹艹 said: Myanmar Military Chief Affirms Support for China’s BRI Projects

17 July 2020



YANGON—Myanmar military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has assured China that the armed forces will continue to guarantee the implementation of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the country, saying he believes it will support the peace process and national development.



During a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Chen Hai on Thursday, Snr-Gen Min Aung Hlaing said the Myanmar military (or Tatmadaw) supports the establishment of the BRI, China’s ambitious grand infrastructure plan, and the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) one of its local components, according to a press release from the Chinese Embassy.



In 2018, Myanmar agreed with China to establish the CMEC, which will stretch for 1,700 km, starting in China’s Yunnan Province and going through Myanmar’s major economic cities—Mandalay in central Myanmar and the commercial capital of Yangon—before reaching the Bay of Bengal coast at the Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Rakhine State.



Under the CMEC, Myanmar has also signed a framework agreement for the Kyaukphyu deep seaport, a planned hub for Chinese trade that would give direct access to the Indian Ocean and allow China’s oil imports to bypass the Strait of Malacca, between peninsular Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The CMEC also serves Beijing’s goal of developing landlocked Yunnan.



China is promoting the CMEC as a “Road for Peace and Road for Development” that would seek to strike a balance between revamping Myanmar’s economic engines and targeting poverty reduction. It says the resulting economic development would bring peace and stability along the corridor, particularly to Myanmar’s conflict-torn states.



Ambassador Hai said China is willing to push ahead with implementation of the three pillars of the project, the Kyaukphyu deep seaport, cross-border economic cooperation zones, and the New Yangon City project, and to promote Myanmar’s electricity, transportation and agriculture sectors.



These projects were branded the three pillars of the CMEC during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Myanmar early this year. Xi also called for both sides to deepen “result-oriented Belt and Road cooperation” and move from “the conceptual stage to concrete planning and implementation”.



In a



Hai said China would continue to support Myanmar’s peace process and its efforts to hold the Fourth Session of the 21st-Century Panglong Peace Conference. He also assured Myanmar that China would join with it to oppose foreign interference.



