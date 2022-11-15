Myanmar Maid jailed for stabbing to death 95-year-old Singapore employer who spat in her face

Maid jailed for stabbing to death 95-year-old employer who spat in her face Wanting to teach the elderly woman "a lesson" for spitting in her face, Sandar Htoo took two knives and stabbed the sleeping 95-year-old woman in the neck and mouth.

These days, there is no longer justice in Singapore. Some maid can come and kill 95 years old Singaporeans woman and then accused her of spitting on her face. Come on, 95 years old will be half dead lying on bed most of time.If some 95 years old spit on me, I could have avoided it.