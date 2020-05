Myanmar is killing, raping and displacing “Bengalis” not Rohingya

Rohingya activists have accused the Myanmar Press Council, a quasi-government media adjudication and ethics body, of defending the practice of using the word ‘Bengali’ to refer to the Rohingya.”

https://thediplomat.com/2019/12/myanmars-rohingya-vs-bengali-hate-speech-debate/​

Many Burmese refer to Rohingya as ‘Bengali’ or use the pejorative term ‘kalar.’... Kyi Nyan Lynn, the soldier from the 33rd division, told Reuters that the army’s reaction was justified because soldiers were under attack from ‘Bengali terrorists.’”

https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/myanmar-rohingya-battalions/​

Rohingya Muslims have lived in Rakhine for generations, their Bengali dialect and South Asian features often distinguishing them from Rakhine Buddhists.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/02/world/asia/myanmar-rohingya-denial-history.html​

Myanmar does not recognize the term Rohingya, preferring to use ‘Bengali’”

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/myanmar-protest-demands-bengali-migrants-be-removed/36350​

They refused to recognize the existence of the Rohingya, referring to them as Bengalis”

“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi is on the right side of this Bengali Issue and she is speaking the right things.”

​

"I told them the average annual wage of our people is USD2,000, whereas for you it is USD56,000. And in our country 1,200 people live in every square kilometre, while in yours it is 15. Why don't you relocate these refugees to your countries?"​