Myanmar interested in potatoes from Bangladesh​

Myanmar interested in potatoes from BangladeshCurrently, Bangladesh is one of the biggest potato-producing and exporting countries in the world. In 2021, potato exporters in Bangladesh produced 15 million tons of potatoes, of which around 50% is exported, increasing year by year. For the year 2025 production target is 50 million tons. The main importing countries of Bangladesh-origin potatoes are Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Vietnam, Philippines and Russia.
Myanmar has shown interest to import potatoes from Bangladesh because of the low price of the item here. Bangladesh starts to export potatoes to that country primarily. Bangladesh may get higher export prices for potatoes from Myanmar due to the low-price facility.
These days, potatoes from the Sinphyukyun and Bhamo regions, potatoes from China and Bangladesh, as well as Shan potatoes, entered the market. With the influx of potatoes from the Sinphyukyun area, the price of large-sized potatoes has decreased.
Source: freshangleng.com
Publication date: Tue 28 Feb 2023