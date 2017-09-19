What's new

Myanmar gathers troops near Bangladesh border

Myanmar has mobilised troops near its border with Bangladesh, which prompted the foreign ministry to summon its envoy in Dhaka.

Suspicious movement of Myanmar troops aboard trawlers along the international border was observed since Sunday morning, according to media reports.

Dhaka summoned the Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh and handed over a letter of protest against such activities along the border.

“We have expressed our concerns [to the ambassador] over movement of troops near the border,” Delwar Hossain, director general of the Myanmar Wing at the foreign ministry, told Bangla Tribune on Sunday.

Dhaka also asked the Myanmar authorities to stop any provocative activities and called for talks to resolve any issues between the two countries, according to Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Myanmar deployed military troops along its border after it launched a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in the state northwest Rakhine State in 2017, forcing over 730,000 people flee to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is now home to more than one million Myanmar nationals, who lives in timid and squalid camps in the southeastern district of Cox’s Bazar.

Myanmar gathers troops near Bangladesh border

Dhaka summons the country’s envoy and hands over a note of protest
