Myanmar coup: 'Down with the military - release our leaders!' Protests are growing against Myanmar's army after its coup, with tens of thousands on the streets.

'They are shooting'

The military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government on 1 February, alleging without evidence that elections her party won by a landslide had been marred by fraud.The protests have been marked by a sense of fun, despite the ban on gatherings and fears that troops will eventually be deployed.Here, BBC Burmese reporters capture the mood in three cities around the country.A plumber who was meant to come to my house to fix a faulty pump yesterday called and said he wouldn't make it - as he and all his workmates were off to join the protests. That was a sign that demonstrations that had been going on against the military coup for a couple of days could be huge."India should support all democratic forces fighting against their military's domination.