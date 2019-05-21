What's new

Myanmar coup: 'Down with the military - release our leaders!'

D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
1,480
-21
984
Country
India
Location
India
www.bbc.com

Myanmar coup: 'Down with the military - release our leaders!'

Protests are growing against Myanmar's army after its coup, with tens of thousands on the streets.
www.bbc.com
"Tens of thousands of people in Myanmar are turning out in daily street protests as anger grows against the coup.
The military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government on 1 February, alleging without evidence that elections her party won by a landslide had been marred by fraud.
The protests have been marked by a sense of fun, despite the ban on gatherings and fears that troops will eventually be deployed.
Here, BBC Burmese reporters capture the mood in three cities around the country.
grey_new

'They are shooting'
Aung Thura, Nay Pyi Taw, 10 February
A plumber who was meant to come to my house to fix a faulty pump yesterday called and said he wouldn't make it - as he and all his workmates were off to join the protests. That was a sign that demonstrations that had been going on against the military coup for a couple of days could be huge."

India should support all democratic forces fighting against their military's domination.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
China’s founding general, Ye Fei（叶飞）: Philippine-Chinese dual citizenship PLA Army General
Replies
0
Views
1K
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA
Major d1
Who killed Sheikh Mujib in 1975? last 44 years Bangladesh got what ?
Replies
9
Views
2K
LaaL
LaaL
kalu_miah
The End of Non-interference? - China Analysis, Euro CFR
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
4K
rott
rott
M
Obama opens door to new US ties with Myanmar
Replies
10
Views
1K
SinoChallenger
SinoChallenger
Hafizzz
Maybe Myanmar is our Pakistan
2
Replies
20
Views
2K
justanobserver
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom