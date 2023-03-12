Myanmar, Bangladesh "Potato Diplomacy" - Daily Times Potato is a starchy tuberous crop and becomes an integral part of much of the worldwide food/potato food supply and suppliers. It is the world’s fourth-largest food crop, following maize, wheat and rice. Bangladesh is now one of the big potato-producing and exporting countries in the world. In...

Myanmar, Bangladesh “Potato Diplomacy”​

MARCH 4, 2023Potato is a starchy tuberous crop and becomes an integral part of much of the worldwide food/potato food supply and suppliers. It is the world’s fourth-largest food crop, following maize, wheat, and rice. Bangladesh is now one of the big potato-producing and exporting countries in the world. In the year 2021, potato exporters in Bangladesh produced 15 million Metric Tons of potatoes among which around 50% are exported and it is increasing year by year.For the year 2025 production target is 50 million Metric.Tons. Potato is now one of the good export qualities of agro-products of Bangladesh.The main importing countries of Bangladesh-origin potatoes are Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Vietnam, Philippines, and Russia.Bangladesh’s climate and soil are very suitable to grow tropical country potatoes with the best competitive price as the labor cost of a farmer here is quite low compared to any other potato and Agro product-growing country.Asian countries are seeing potatoes as their possible salvation as they scramble to feed their people at reasonable prices in the future in a region where the population is estimated to soar by some 35 percent to 4.9 billion by 2025.Food security is vital in the region as many governments fear unrest if food staple prices keep going up. India said in 2008 that it wanted to double potato production in the next five to 10 years. China, a huge rice consumer, has become the world’s top potato grower. In Sub-Saharan Africa, the potato is expanding more than any other crop right now.