Myanmar assures China to take back Rohingyas

Published at 11:01 am October 23rd, 2020

File photo of a Rohingya camp in Cox's BazarMyanmar told China that it would soon start talking to Bangladesh about the repatriationMyanmar has recently reassured China of taking back displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.According to the Chinese foreign minister, his country has been in constant touch with Myanmar at different levels, Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.He has assured Dr Momen that following the elections in Myanmar in early November, initiatives will be taken to hold a tripartite meeting at the ambassador level between Bangladesh, Myanmar and China, followed by a minister level meeting.The Chinese minister laid emphasis on holding senior official level tripartite preparatory meetings with regard to the repatriation.