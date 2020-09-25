Myanmar assures China to take back Rohingyas

Homo Sapiens
Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan
- Published at 11:01 am October 23rd, 2020
File photo of a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar Syed Zakir Hossain/Dhaka Tribune
Myanmar has recently reassured China of taking back displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.
During a telephone conversation on Thursday evening with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi informed of the development.
According to the Chinese foreign minister, his country has been in constant touch with Myanmar at different levels, Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.
Myanmar will work to take the Rohingyas back after the situation in relation to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is improved, Naypyidaw told Beijing.
Also Read - Rohingya crisis: Comprehensive solution lies in sustainable repatriation
Minister Yi also informed that Myanmar told China that it would soon start talking to Bangladesh about the repatriation of hundreds of thousands of persecuted Rohingyas.
He has assured Dr Momen that following the elections in Myanmar in early November, initiatives will be taken to hold a tripartite meeting at the ambassador level between Bangladesh, Myanmar and China, followed by a minister level meeting.
The Chinese minister laid emphasis on holding senior official level tripartite preparatory meetings with regard to the repatriation.