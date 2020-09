Myanmar Army deserters confess to Rohingya slaughter, rape

FairAndUnbiased said:



Aung San Suu Kyi - Wikipedia

She does not even give a **** about her husband dying of cancer alone because of her political career. You think she cares about regular people? Remember, they are led by Aung San Suu Kyi who was a 3rd class graduate. And then even worse, she abandoned her husband while he died of cancer.You think she cares about regular people? Click to expand...

husband from spying family. Most likely approve her.I wrote in my last thread, Aung Sang Suu Kyi is one of main culprit of Rohingya crisis. She was an agent by US to break up Myanmar.Before her arrival to power, Arakan was peaceful like heaven.