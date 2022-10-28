Myanmar Army delegation pays courtesy call on Bangladesh Army chief​

Star Digital ReportFri Oct 28, 2022 02:18 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 28, 2022 02:27 AMPhoto: Courtesy/ISPRPhoto: Courtesy/ISPRA three-member delegation of Myanmar army met Bangladesh Army in Dhaka, in a new turn of development, when the two sides discussed working on regional peace and security and quick repatriation of the Rohingyas.Bangladesh Army reminded the Myanmar Army of maintaining caution while conducting any campaign in the bordering areas.The Myanmar delegation led by Lt Gen Phone Myat, Command Bureau of Special Operation, made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the Army Headquarters on October 26, according to a statement issued on ISPR website yesterday (October 27, 2022).The meeting takes place weeks after border tension caused by Myanmar's violation of border during clashes between Myanmar military and armed rebel group Arakan Army in the Rakhine State.Bangladesh summoned the Myanmar ambassador in Dhaka several times and also sought China's help in stopping such border violations. At an event on Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador Li Jiming told reporters that the Chinese ambassador in Myanmar conveyed Bangladesh's message to Myanmar authorities and got positive feedback.This happened more than five years after the Rohingya influx in 2017 when about 750,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh following a military crackdown on Rohingya. Not a single Rohingya returned to Myanmar.During the meeting between the two armies, the Myanmar delegation shed light on the situation in Myanmar and informed that they are trying to maintain peace and discipline in their country.Bangladesh Army chief SM Shafiuddin called upon the Myanmar delegation to work together for regional security and discussed improving the relations between the two armies, joint discussion, exchange of training, combined disaster management, and exchange of relevant information.He said the Rohingya crisis and their long stay in Bangladesh may create security risks. To avert any such challenge in the future, he stressed on quick repatriation of the Rohingya.The Myanmar delegation said they are interested in enhancing friendship and communication with Bangladesh and solving bilateral problems.The delegation then made a courtesy call on Bangladesh Army Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan.Sarwar Hasan shed light on the training exchange of the two armies, improving quality, cooperation on disaster management, among others.He reminded the Myanmar army of maintaining a higher level of caution while conducting campaigns in the bordering areas. He also said that terrorists do not work for any country.Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan highlighted a comparative picture of military training of the two countries and expected that the border forces of the two countries would work jointly for maintaining peace.The statement said it is expected that the meeting between the two armies will help improve relations.