Myanmar aircraft cross Bangladesh border, fire shells

Myanmar aircraft cross Bangladesh border, fire shells

Law enforcers are on alert, say police

Bandarban Tombro News Pic 1 8ccde32628ecb67f6c68a20fdc2b5757

Bangla Tribune
S Bashu Das, Bandarban
September 3, 2022 2:02 PM


Myanmar security forces orchestrated a series of fierce attacks from fighter planes and helicopters inside Bangladesh border in Bandarban on Saturday morning.

Shells and gunshots were fired from warplanes and helicopters in the Ghumdhum area at around 9:20am.

Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam said law enforcers are currently on alert after the incident.

However, no casualty was reported.

On Thursday, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh is better prepared so that none can enter from Myanmar now due to the deteriorated situation in Rakhine state.

“We do not want to step into Myanmar's provocation or trap,” he said, adding that the Myanmar side might have a strategic benefit if they can move in such a unilateral direction.

Police and locals said that two warplanes and helicopters patrolled across the Myanmar border between BGB-BOP border pillars no 40-41 in Ghumdhum's Tumbru area.

At that time around 8-10 shells were fired from the warplanes, and two of them landed 120 metres inside Bangladesh.

Besides, the helicoptrs were also seen firing some 30 bullets.

Locals also said at least four rounds of heavy shells were fired from BGP-2 Tambru Right Camp in Myanmar part, between the border pillar No 34-35 in Naikhongchari on Saturday morning.

Firing was also reported from Muringajhiri Camp and Tambru Right Camp in Myanmar.

On August 28, Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) hurled mortar shells at the border in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari.

As many as three mortar shells were consecutively hurled from the other side, creating fear among the locals and Rohingyas.

Later on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest.

"We have lodged a strong protest with Myanmar so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said a note verbale was handed over to the ambassador.

On August 30, an Mi-35 helicopter belonging to Myanmar air forces entered into Bangladesh airspace in the morning hours.

Myanmar news portals reported that the military junta has used Bangladesh airspace to attack the Arakan Army (AA) by its helicopters.

A fierce fighting between the Myanmar security forces and AA members has been taking place since the middle of August after the AA reportedly conducted an offensive against the government along the border.


www.dhakatribune.com

4 Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly cross into Bangladesh’s air space in Bandarban​


At least 2 shells fired from Myanmar military aircraft land on Bangladesh soil​

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Photo: TBS

At least four Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly crossed into Bangladesh's air space over Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban Saturday morning.

Making the claim, Bandarban Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam, said that the incident occurred around 9:20am in the district's Ghumdhum area today (3 September).
"Eight to 10 rounds were fired from one of the aircraft. Whereas another aircraft shot 30-35 times.

"Two shells fired from one of the Myanmar military aircraft landed some 120m inside Bangladesh near border pillar No 40," the SP added in a statement issued to the media.


BGB alert, none from Myanmar can enter Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam


Despite repeated attempts, Lieutenant Colonel Md Mehdi Hossain Kabir, commanding officer of BGB 34 Battalion in Cox's Bazar, could not be reached for a comment.


Earlier on 28 August, two heavy mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Bandarban causing severe panic among locals.

According to locals of the Ghumdhum border area, the mortar shells landed next to a local mosque on the border in Tumbru of Naikhongchari, Bandarban around 2:30pm.


They said, there is an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks.


2 mortar shells fired from Myanmar land on border

Apparently, there was a fierce fight between the two sides since morning. At noon, helicopters and warplanes of the Myanmar Army were seen circling the border. Later, mortar shells fell on the border of Bangladesh.

Ghumdhum Union Chairman Jahangir Aziz said that he was out of town during the incident. Locals informed him that two mortar shells were fired from Myanmar around 2:30pm, which landed next to a mosque in Tumbru.

Smoke coming out from a hill inside the Bangladesh border where a Myanmar military shell was dropped on Saturday.

Photo: TBS
Smoke coming out from a hill inside the Bangladesh border where a Myanmar military shell was dropped on Saturday. Photo: TBS

Smoke coming out from a hill inside the Bangladesh border where a Myanmar military shell was dropped on Saturday. Photo: TBS

"It is believed that the Myanmar Army fired the shells. Since the incident, there has been panic among the locals.

"The BGB is commencing heavy patrols in the area," the chairman noted.

A day after, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory a day earlier.


Myanmar helicopter crosses border, fires again into Bangladesh territory

"We have lodged a strong protest with Myanmar so that such incidents do not happen again.
"We have also strongly condemned the incident," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said a note verbale was handed over to the ambassador.

www.tbsnews.net

4 Myanmar fighter aircraft reportedly cross into Bangladesh’s air space in Bandarban

At least 2 shells fired from Myanmar military aircraft land on Bangladesh soil
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

 
deepfried

deepfried

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 2, 2021
29
0
30
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Germany
now i think they are going to call for a flag meeting, call the ambassador, call the husband or urge myanmar not to cross, or file complaints at the UN ... (you know these kind of usual things)
now i saw some people are advising not to start a war. my answer is, dude you have every right to protect your border and your people. that does not mean you also have to fire!. deploy army, BGB with heavy equipment. fly some old jets.

on the other hand, they are using their full power inside the country against the opposition party rather than showing their power on the border.

anyway, it is what it is!!
 

