My wife Instagram Account hacked ..need help!

cranwerkhan

cranwerkhan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2014
279
-1
381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Dear Members

My wife Instagram is hacked and the hacker has change all her login credentials like phone number email and activated two step authentication on his mobile. the hacker has texted from Turkish whatsapp number and asking for money to be transferred to someone in turkey through western union. I have tried all methods to recover the account but it was not useful. i tried the video selfie method too but as my wife do not have full face picture on the ID so the AI is unable to recognize her face.

there is no helpline or customer service for instagram. can someone please suggest some help? i contacted with Dubai Police as well but they are unable to help and ask me to contact instagram.
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
754
0
2,033
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
You got to contact instagram, only they could help you, they take a day or two to reply back.
when I was 16 I had a instagram account with a decent following, got mass reported by some girl and her friends (broke her heart) and boom my account was gone and instagram wasn’t helpful at all, so good luck.
 
cranwerkhan

cranwerkhan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2014
279
-1
381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
WinterFangs said:
You got to contact instagram, only they could help you, they take a day or two to reply back.
when I was 16 I had a instagram account with a decent following, got mass reported by some girl and her friends (broke her heart) and boom my account was gone and instagram wasn’t helpful at all, so good luck.
Click to expand...
the problem is instagram do not have any email for reporting issues like this
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,222
452
82,126
Country
United States
Location
United States
cranwerkhan said:
She has good amount of followers she was generating decent amount of money.
Click to expand...
If the Instagram was linked to her Facebook then it should be an easy recovery
Using the Facebook account to contact support
Otherwise just report it on the browser based Instagram page
 
HttpError

HttpError

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2014
3,766
-10
6,050
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As mentioned earlier by other members, your best bet is to either contact Instagram support or mass report that profile by requesting that profile to be reported by every single individual you know around.
 
Al_Muhannad

Al_Muhannad

FULL MEMBER
Dec 23, 2021
119
0
182
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
When I came to Europe, I was almost hacked. Was about to loose thousands of Euros. You have to take your cyber security seriously. Create a protection8smoke layer between Social media and your actual cyber assets. I use different emails for different purposes, and never mixes them with one another. Also, use 2-step verification, emergency recovery email, phone, or a list of onetime-codes.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 6, Guests: 3)

