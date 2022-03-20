My wife Instagram Account hacked ..need help!

Dear Members



My wife Instagram is hacked and the hacker has change all her login credentials like phone number email and activated two step authentication on his mobile. the hacker has texted from Turkish whatsapp number and asking for money to be transferred to someone in turkey through western union. I have tried all methods to recover the account but it was not useful. i tried the video selfie method too but as my wife do not have full face picture on the ID so the AI is unable to recognize her face.



there is no helpline or customer service for instagram. can someone please suggest some help? i contacted with Dubai Police as well but they are unable to help and ask me to contact instagram.