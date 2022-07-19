My vote for bilawal

ziaulislam
Yes, Pakistan is in safe hands of corrupt crooksLike grand father, Like grandson.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are hard working and future leaders of Pakistan.
Pakistan is in safe hands.
Yes, Pakistan is in safe hands of corrupt crooks
Madness. I am loosing more and more hope for Pakistan.
Yes, Pakistan is not becoming another Sri Lanka. It already as become under the great leadership of imported crooks you support in your Bughaz ImranUnlike IK they are efficient.
IK was throwing Pakistan under the bus but fortunately we have patriotic and efficient leaders in PPP and PML(N) who are ensuring that we are not becoming another Srilanka.
Yes, Pakistan is not becoming another Sri Lanka. It already as become under the great leadership of imported crooks you support in your Bughaz Imran View attachment 863325 View attachment 863324
