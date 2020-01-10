What's new

My uncle has passed away

waz

Dear folks he meant the world to me. An amazing man, who helped so many less fortunate than him. It was Covid related.
Please make dua for him for his afterlife.
 
Dear folks he meant the world to me. An amazing man, who helped so many less fortunate than him. It was Covid related.
Please make dua for him for his afterlife.
I am deeply sorry for your loss dear friend.
I know when the passing of each of our elders, it brings us to realisation how we will eventually be taking their place. Keep his legacy alive through stories to your children.
I lost all my uncles; last one passed two years ago.
 
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi rajiun.

May sincere condolences brother. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. All the best for you and your family!

This life is just a test, may Allah unite us all in his paradise!
 
Dear folks he meant the world to me. An amazing man, who helped so many less fortunate than him. It was Covid related.
Please make dua for him for his afterlife.
Brother, my condolences to you and your family. My heart goes out to you........RIP to your uncle.

My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
 
