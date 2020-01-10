My uncle has passed away

waz said: Dear folks he meant the world to me. An amazing man, who helped so many less fortunate than him. It was Covid related.

Please make dua for him for his afterlife.

I am deeply sorry for your loss dear friend.I know when the passing of each of our elders, it brings us to realisation how we will eventually be taking their place. Keep his legacy alive through stories to your children.I lost all my uncles; last one passed two years ago.