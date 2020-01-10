My uncle has passed away

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'unDear folks he meant the world to me. An amazing man, who helped so many less fortunate than him. It was Covid related.
I am deeply sorry for your loss dear friend.
Sorry for your loss.
Allah Ta'ala marhooom ki ghaltiyaan maaf farmaye aur Jannat ul firdous ata farmaye . Aameen.
