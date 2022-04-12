What's new

My two cents on the reasons for large scale criticism on the army and IK's political future

Mumm-Ra

Mumm-Ra

FULL MEMBER
Feb 14, 2017
857
0
928
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We should be very careful of the narrative in today's world. I will be presenting my two cents on the current political condition, what led to widespread criticism of the army and where the situation may be headed. The actions of the establishment such as filing of petition against IK in the dead of night and now harassing genuine PTI supporters have made it extremely unpopular in various circles. Keep in mind that these same people were defending the army just a few weeks before.

To understand this situation, let's look at a a number of factors involved here. First, the feeling of betrayal by the majority of PTI supporters. They though had the backing of the establishment. To be devoid of that in such a serious crisis have led to tempers being flared all around. Secondly, PTI followers have bought hook line and sinker the narrative that Sharif, Zardari & Co. are corrupt to the core. To see them alleviated to high government offices with tacit approval of the establishment has further given credence that establishment sold out. Finally, the diplomatic letter, proven to be genuine as it was presented to cabinet and NSC, led to the belief that Gen. Bajwa did not do anything to thwart this conspiracy. It evoked the memories of CIA led regime change in Iran in 1951. Hence, there is an outpouring of support for PTI by a large part of the urban middle class and these guys are angry at the army.

Also, note that this movement has been organic as far as my mind is concerned. It is only in the minds of a select few that these large gatherings are somehow the work of external hands. However, we may never know but chances of external involvement seem very slim.

Finally, the army as an institution in Pakistan has overstepped its constitutional boundaries throughout our history and it had the popular support whenever it did. This time, the support of a large mass of population seems missing and hence the army establishment does not know what to do. The same people who were previously openly asking the army to intervene in the political turmoil are now questioning the very same tactics. (It very ironic and I can't help but smile at this)

Finally, the army establishment is in quite a predicament. It won't or maybe can't move against the middle class mass in Punjab and Karachi like it moved against PTM. It seems to be going for a crackdown on PTI's main supporters in electronic media. However, it remains to be seen if IK will budge and mend fences as the other parties have done in the past. Sharif, Zardari & Co. always went crawling back to the establishment once they felt the heat. If IK does the same, then these protests will fizzle out. But if he does not and if he goes on the offensive then the establishment may well be in hot waters. Regardless, it will be interesting times indeed. All of this is dependent on PTI's performance in its Peshawar Jalsa. IK may throw the gauntlet and we may well have another dance with destiny.
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,673
2
3,564
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mumm-Ra said:
We should be very careful of the narrative in today's world. I will be presenting my two cents on the current political condition, what led to widespread criticism of the army and where the situation may be headed. The actions of the establishment such as filing of petition against IK in the dead of night and now harassing genuine PTI supporters have made it extremely unpopular in various circles. Keep in mind that these same people were defending the army just a few weeks before.

To understand this situation, let's look at a a number of factors involved here. First, the feeling of betrayal by the majority of PTI supporters. They though had the backing of the establishment. To be devoid of that in such a serious crisis have led to tempers being flared all around. Secondly, PTI followers have bought hook line and sinker the narrative that Sharif, Zardari & Co. are corrupt to the core. To see them alleviated to high government offices with tacit approval of the establishment has further given credence that establishment sold out. Finally, the diplomatic letter, proven to be genuine as it was presented to cabinet and NSC, led to the belief that Gen. Bajwa did not do anything to thwart this conspiracy. It evoked the memories of CIA led regime change in Iran in 1951. Hence, there is an outpouring of support for PTI by a large part of the urban middle class and these guys are angry at the army.

Also, note that this movement has been organic as far as my mind is concerned. It is only in the minds of a select few that these large gatherings are somehow the work of external hands. However, we may never know but chances of external involvement seem very slim.

Finally, the army as an institution in Pakistan has overstepped its constitutional boundaries throughout our history and it had the popular support whenever it did. This time, the support of a large mass of population seems missing and hence the army establishment does not know what to do. The same people who were previously openly asking the army to intervene in the political turmoil are now questioning the very same tactics. (It very ironic and I can't help but smile at this)

Finally, the army establishment is in quite a predicament. It won't or maybe can't move against the middle class mass in Punjab and Karachi like it moved against PTM. It seems to be going for a crackdown on PTI's main supporters in electronic media. However, it remains to be seen if IK will budge and mend fences as the other parties have done in the past. Sharif, Zardari & Co. always went crawling back to the establishment once they felt the heat. If IK does the same, then these protests will fizzle out. But if he does not and if he goes on the offensive then the establishment may well be in hot waters. Regardless, it will be interesting times indeed. All of this is dependent on PTI's performance in its Peshawar Jalsa. IK may throw the gauntlet and we may well have another dance with destiny.
Click to expand...
Elections 1.5 saal bad tha. Imran khan man gaya early elections ke liyn.
Log khud vote out ker diata ya doubara chun laiata. Is ki zarorat nhn thi jo army ne kiya.
Imran khan ne army ka name nhn liya.
Lakin marium aur nawaz sherif ne army ko kaya kaya nhn kaha.
Aur imran khan ne hamesha defend kiya. Abhi imran khan ne narrative america ke against banaya. Lakin log khud army ke khilaf ho gaya.
Log samajdar hain dude.
Khuda ka wasta mulk pe reham kero.
Ghq main baith ke decide na kero ke kon popular hai kon nhn...
Ab to bus ker do
75 saal ho gaya hai. Organic hona do. Bus ker do interference.
Khabhi bhi apni power karachiko haqoq dilwana ke liyn to istemal nhn kerta.
Kyu?
 
Maea

Maea

FULL MEMBER
Nov 20, 2016
417
0
287
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Let me put it in another way.
Suppose for once IK did unintentionally made a huge diplomatic blunder by visiting russia and openly critizing EU. So they tried to advise him against doing such things. But he did it anyways. Now they are thinking " hmm we cant control this guy, we need someone we can easily controll like SS, Zardari etc. etc." Thats the reason behind all this NCV drama. Now one thing they couldnt predict was that people dont really like being led by corrupt and traitors.
Hence all this bashing.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 5, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Waterboy
  • Locked
Targeted campaign against the army should stop.
Replies
2
Views
289
313ghazi
313ghazi
Windjammer
Why People Targeting Army And Not SC
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
82
Views
2K
Burger_King
B
Winchester
Why Imran Khan's removal can lay the foundation for the fragmentation of Pakistan.
19 20 21 22 23 24
Replies
359
Views
6K
eeaaggllee
E
R Wing
CJP Justice Bandial's Daughter Married to PML-N Family; Celebrating Verdict Against IK
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Windjammer
Windjammer
R Wing
  • Locked
IK Tried To Remove Bajwa: Security Official (The Guardian, UK)
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
171
Views
3K
Horus
Horus

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom