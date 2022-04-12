My two cents on the reasons for large scale criticism on the army and IK's political future

We should be very careful of the narrative in today's world. I will be presenting my two cents on the current political condition, what led to widespread criticism of the army and where the situation may be headed. The actions of the establishment such as filing of petition against IK in the dead of night and now harassing genuine PTI supporters have made it extremely unpopular in various circles. Keep in mind that these same people were defending the army just a few weeks before.



To understand this situation, let's look at a a number of factors involved here. First, the feeling of betrayal by the majority of PTI supporters. They though had the backing of the establishment. To be devoid of that in such a serious crisis have led to tempers being flared all around. Secondly, PTI followers have bought hook line and sinker the narrative that Sharif, Zardari & Co. are corrupt to the core. To see them alleviated to high government offices with tacit approval of the establishment has further given credence that establishment sold out. Finally, the diplomatic letter, proven to be genuine as it was presented to cabinet and NSC, led to the belief that Gen. Bajwa did not do anything to thwart this conspiracy. It evoked the memories of CIA led regime change in Iran in 1951. Hence, there is an outpouring of support for PTI by a large part of the urban middle class and these guys are angry at the army.



Also, note that this movement has been organic as far as my mind is concerned. It is only in the minds of a select few that these large gatherings are somehow the work of external hands. However, we may never know but chances of external involvement seem very slim.



Finally, the army as an institution in Pakistan has overstepped its constitutional boundaries throughout our history and it had the popular support whenever it did. This time, the support of a large mass of population seems missing and hence the army establishment does not know what to do. The same people who were previously openly asking the army to intervene in the political turmoil are now questioning the very same tactics. (It very ironic and I can't help but smile at this)



Finally, the army establishment is in quite a predicament. It won't or maybe can't move against the middle class mass in Punjab and Karachi like it moved against PTM. It seems to be going for a crackdown on PTI's main supporters in electronic media. However, it remains to be seen if IK will budge and mend fences as the other parties have done in the past. Sharif, Zardari & Co. always went crawling back to the establishment once they felt the heat. If IK does the same, then these protests will fizzle out. But if he does not and if he goes on the offensive then the establishment may well be in hot waters. Regardless, it will be interesting times indeed. All of this is dependent on PTI's performance in its Peshawar Jalsa. IK may throw the gauntlet and we may well have another dance with destiny.