My twitter account is no more.

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Zarvan said:
After serving me for three years my twitter account has gone down fighting. Hopefully would be back on twitter soon. Just telling every one
What happened, what rule did you break ?

I think they generally inform you if you've been deleted forever or just serving some time out for some rule violation.

Used to have a twitter, lasted about a month.. hardly posted anything, and nothing offensive or trolly but by avatar was of an ornate swastik(a), something like this:

1662375193682.png



and the AI maybe thought I was a nazi or something.

didn't bother registering on there again, can still read tweets.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Zarvan said:
After serving me for three years my twitter account has gone down fighting. Hopefully would be back on twitter soon. Just telling every one
You will be missed.

When your back up create a backup account and follow all the accounts you want and share it with your main account so people can follow you.
 

