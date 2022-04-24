What's new

My thought - Why does India need to maintain a better nuclear missiles plan?

Raj-Hindustani

I am a very straight-thinking person with my own views. Since we are moving to the new world and there are many security risks and threats.

Our Primary biggest threat comes from China. Previously. Till the 1990s, Pakistan was but it is changed.


1. Pakistan -

Conventional war - Changes are almost nil for Pakistan to win. So possible, it will turn into a nuclear war.

Pakistan's establishment always talks about nuclear war almost every time.



2. China-

Conventional war - This is more biggest risk because China is more powerful than India.

And, the best option is available as same as Pakistan against India.

India VS Pakistan and China vs India (both are kind of similar situations)


So my suggestion would be as similar to Pakistan standing against India.

India should be made ready with Agni 5 and Agni 3 missiles (50+50 = 100 nuclear Missiles), by covering all the major Chinese cities. It will guarantee that no war between China and India in the future.
====================================================================
I would say that personally, I don't have harsh feelings against China and Chinese.

I hope that the relationship between both countries will be improved and will be better.

But, you need to prepare and be ready for good and worst things at the same time.
 

