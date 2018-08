When I criticise Punjab police, I'm very clear about my target..i.e. the bureaucracy and political govt/administration. I know many in Punjab police were not ready to fire on the innocent people in Model town but the orders came from above and bastard (walad-ul-zina) Mushtaq Sukhera forced the soldiers to do that. This qatil is responsible along with Shabhaz Harami and Rana Sana... Trio should be hanged publicly.



Despite the soldiers suffering and working in harsh environment, their officers live in big Bungalows spread over kanals and acres of lands with plenty of soldiers working as their servants instead of doing their normal duties.

In addition to these official perks and privileges, Punjab police extorts money, accepts bribes, supports criminals and oppresses the good people among civilians and within the force.



One of the root causes of illnesses in Punjab police are political appointments. PMLn has been a in power for almost 30 years in Punjab and SS destroyed the bureaucracy and especially the police by appointing his political workers and his supporters at key positions in police who in turn ensure that all officers under their commands are also supporters of SS and thus most of the cases are decided based on political interests. So an honest and impartial officer cannot survive in this ocean of cronies so either he has to submit and do as he is told to or just leave the job and settle outside the country.



Fake encounters, among many heinous crimes fake encounters are the worst and under Shahbaz Shareef it has been turned into a culture. Not just criminals, but minor offenders and political opponents are often killed in fake encounters. This promotes lawlessness and fear reigns supreme in the hearts of the people.



I have a lot of bureaucrats in my family and many of them left country because they couldn't cope with the bullying and pressure to become a part of their superior crimes... One of them has an FIR in fake case of murder registered against him when he didn't succumb to the pressure. Two of his brothers were killed by the police. He is now a full professor of electrical engineering at a famous US university. He really misses Pakistan. A very kind and loving guy, respected by his fellows for his knowledge and social work.



I can swear that SS has committed hundreds of murders through fake encounters and I knew it much before Abid Boxer confessed or Model Town massacre happened.

