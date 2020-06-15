What's new

My take on India China stand off

Zarvan

Zarvan

I hardly start a thread where original post is my personal opinion but I have to start this one so my two cents on current India China stand off is that it is seriously hurting China's image of being a global power. As more days are passing it seem they are seriously afraid of fighting a proper war. Which will harm China and embolden USA and countries in South East Asia against China.

China if wants to be a world power than it needs to stop shying away from wars and direct military action. Just talking which is not backed by real action or power projection through military action will only hurt China and reduce its status as a global player. Yes war are not a great things but they are many times necessary thing or only way out.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

china did not hasitate for taking actions sir . they challange USA everywhere . remember that p3c incident ? china have to avoid the wars for now on . they need more 20 years .about india they are lapdogs of west and USA will be last lossers here as they lost all thier sovergnty to USA . its good if china did not go war now . decline of USA will be slow down and USA will got more energy if china go to war . and war with india is useless 2000 kids die in india daily with hunger 42000 farmers suicide in india every year its not worth to kill indian as ammo is expensive then an indian .
 
