  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

My son didn't plunder nation's wealth, says Nawaz's mother

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by dil_dil, Aug 22, 2018 at 11:20 AM.

    dil_dil

    LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Shamim Begum says her son has never plundered national wealth as he even used to take meals sent from home when he became prime minister for the first time in 1990s.

    In an interview with a foreign radio channel, Shamim Begum wondered that why that all the people were after her son as he “neither did commit any corruption nor plundered the public money. My son is facing false (corruption) allegations.”

    She said that Nawaz Sharif’s father (late Mian Muhammad Sharif) would never let him have food at state expenses and that his parents used to give money to Nawaz Sharif each month whenever he came into power.

    Regarding Nawaz Sharif’s relations with his ailing wife Kulsoom, she said that they enjoyed a superb relationship as they never argued with each other on any issue. “Kulsoom has been very obedient while her husband is also a genteel person.”

    Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2018
    https://www.dawn.com/news/1428430/my-son-didnt-plunder-nations-wealth-says-nawazs-mother
     
    greenblooded

    39822908_1804060639647090_7676602907378057216_n.jpg
     
    LoveIcon

    This chooron ki ammi herself have been involved in concealing the assets of family, maybe still is. It should be investigated
     
    Norwegian

    She is the main reason how and why Nawaz Sharif became Godfather and landed in jail
     
    Path-Finder

    Alhamdulillah
     
    tps77

    Crystal-Clear

    jab olaad haram bana rahi thi tab ni boli ab rona daal re .
     
    Baghial

    Grandma must be on steriods......
    Money has been laundered eve on her name ....hudabiya paper mill case.....she dont even know a jack from a rabbit.....
    Amma jee time to go ....7th floor is waiting......
    You can plea ur case there .along with haji sharif....dakan choor of lahore..
     
    Stealth

    iske amma ke wealth bhi check karni parayge kyonkay suna hey end may pora khandan inkay opar he dependent hey ye jo Raiwind ka mehal hey ye ayeengay sab road pe jo inke asl okaat hey
     
