There has been quite a few threads recently discussing the prime ministers plan to give Afghanistani and Bangladeshi residents of Pakistan citizenship.



There have been words said repeatedly and recurrently calling names which i will not again repeat. Please be assured this doesn't represent the typical vocabulary used by most people.



Its only the most mindless of our people , unfortunately there are quite a few of those who have used these words.

Regardless of where the declaration of the prime minister leads to Please accept my apologies and from others who do not share this absurd mindset.

I am sure since you have lived here for a while that you know there is some who are like that and some who are not. lets not make this a representation of our people.





@Mods @Moderator .please stop people from using this vocabulary.

