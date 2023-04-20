My Shaheed Son- A Pride A Hero Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Sunawar pens down an account of martyrdom of his son Capt Bilal Sunawar (Shaheed). My son Capt Muhammad Bilal Sunawar embraced shahadat on November 20, 2009 while fighting vigorously with terrorists (Chechens, Uzbeks, and Tajiks) at Pash Ziarat, located approximately...

Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Sunawar pens down an account of martyrdom of his son Capt Bilal Sunawar (Shaheed).My son Capt Muhammad Bilal Sunawar embraced shahadat on November 20, 2009 while fighting vigorously with terrorists (Chechens, Uzbeks, and Tajiks) at Pash Ziarat, located approximately 30 km north of Sara Rogha in South Waziristan, known as a strong insurgent base and headquarters of the terrorist leader Baitullah Mehsud. It was here in 2007 when a commando platoon was almost wiped out and even a two battalion follow-up operation failed to clear out the terrorists hiding there.On November 19, 2009 Capt Bilal was given the command of Alpha Company 4 AK Regiment and was tasked to establish a fire base for his unit at Ziarat – 4 km ahead of their base called Mana. His company operation was a prelude to the battalion operation against the terrorists. At 8 p.m. on November 19, he advanced with his company from Mana and successfully cleared all the major and minor opposition that he met enroute. The ground and weather conditions were very hostile during the hours of darkness and temperature went as low as minus 10 degrees below freezing point.About 4 a.m. on November 20, 2009 the company established its fire base in the assigned area and sent ‘all clear’ green signal to the commanding officer so that the remaining unit could start its operation. Meanwhile Capt Bilal established and organized his new base and deployed his platoons in ‘all round defence’. He also sent few search parties to the surrounding areas to ensure that no terrorists were hiding there.At around 10 a.m. Alpha Company position was suddenly subjected to intense attack by the terrorists with 12.7 mm guns and rocket fire from thickly forested ridge, east of their location. Capt Bilal, along with his company, immediately returned fire and he himself went to the forward most position to observe the enemy and direct the fire of his men. Despite intense enemy fire and misty weather conditions, he and his men brought such accurate fire on the terrorists that they were forced to retreat. However, in this process Capt Bilal received a direct hit by a rocket launcher which also blew away a portion of the left leg of his Platoon Commander Lieutenant Kaleem who was close by. My beloved son embraced shahadat on the spot but until the very end, Capt Bilal kept encouraging and exhorting his men to fight and destroy the enemy who had dared to threaten their motherland.It is worth mentioning that Capt Bilal (shaheed) had topped the Basic Intelligence Course in 2008 and had opted for induction into Corps of Military Intelligence (CMI). Accordingly, on August 1, 2009, GHQ issued his posting order from 4 AK Regiment to Islamabad. He was required to report for his new assignment by December 1, 2009 but regardless of his posting order, Capt Bilal remained at the forefront of every operation of his unit and volunteered himself for this operation just as he had done in previous operations.As a son he always told me that if Allah Almighty gave him an opportunity, he would bring honour not only for the family but also for Pakistan Army and the nation as well. His desire for martyrdom was evident when he volunteered to lead the unit in a challenging mission. To honour his sacrifice and as testament to his unprecedented valour, bravery and courage shown in the operation, the ridge where Capt Muhammad Bilal Sunawar shaheed bequeathed his final and ultimate debt to his regiment and country has been named after him as “Bilal Ridge.” Along with Shaheed Capt Bilal, six soldiers also embraced martyrdom with bullet wounds but my son was the only one hit by a rocket launcher.Bilal loved his family very much especially his mother who died on April 30, 2008 after a prolonged illness. He loved his mother immensely and left no stone unturned in showing her to doctors in all over country, apart from CMH Rawalpindi where she was admitted. A few days before his martyrdom, he confidentially told his schoolmate, Umair that if he embraced martyrdom during the operation, he should be buried at the feet of his mother’s grave in Chaklala, Rawalpindi. After the demise of his beloved mother, he was extremely caring towards me, his brother and sisters. Capt Bilal was laid to rest on November 21, 2009 at the feet of his mother according to his last wish. Capt Bilal’s mother must have been proud to be known as martyr's mother today and that she instilled the highest virtues of bravery, passion and sacrifice in her son.We had been looking for a decent family and compatible match for Bilal for years but we did not know that Allah Almighty has already decided his match and marriage in the heaven. My son has not only earned a worldly respect and honour, but he has willingly opted for a higher pedestal and thus attained eternity.Before going to South Waziristan, he had served for two years with the 111 Brigade in Rawalpindi, where he usually commanded the ceremonial ‘Guards of Honours’ provided to visiting foreign dignitaries.I am extremely proud and honoured that Allah Almighty has willed the martyrdom of my son I love so dearly. May Allah Almighty accept his supreme sacrifice and give us courage and patience to bear this irreparable loss of loving brother, and a very caring and obedient son.Amen.