My serious advise to young generation (copied)

This is serious, no trolling here..

develop a skills et and leave the country..I know you love the country but there is nothing you can do..part from prayers and may be some remittances which is essentially running the country now as it outpaces combine exports of the country by factor of 2 now.

Don't feel guilty..you are doing much more for the country as compared to people who are selling it for bughz Imran or a plate of biryani.


Don't settle for "I will work for the country" focus purely on skill sets that are needed in Europe America and south east Asia like Japan Korea as these will be future areas for immigration

IT, pharmacy, physicians as always, speciality engnring, nursing are important

Learn languages, langauge is the key.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1012877879678449?s=yWDuG2&fs=e


I am thinking on disappearing for while not because I don't like to troll but because I am getting busy with calls 📞🤙 and I pretty much know what's going to happen the suspense is finally over.. stability is coming courtesy to lumber 🪵🪓 1

Good luck ...
Bohat porana pakistan ap ko Mubarak hu
 
pakistan will became senegal then
 

