What's new

my reply to Roshan digital account request follow up email

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,270
0
127,930
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Screenshot 2022-05-02 at 09-41-35 imran_khan7707@yahoo.com - Yahoo Mail.png
 
Last edited:
TheDarkKnight

TheDarkKnight

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
1,573
3
2,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
You have all the right to keep your investment safe. Besides there are certain PMLN supporters who call people like you burgers or people who have nothing to do with Pakistan etc … so let them run and fund this country.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,270
0
127,930
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
US$- 0.02 x 190 = 3.80 Rs
Overseas Pakistanis 6000000 x 3.80 = 22800000 Rs.
Bhai itny bhi mat chodo inky liay account ma yeh sab kha jain gay
:lol:
Click to expand...
main ne to itna deep socha bhi nhi :p: but itns socha hai ke ab koi new investment nhi hogi . i will not send remittances or investments . the last investment will be matured sooner and i will windrow it too .
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,276
-2
11,479
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
main ne to itna deep socha bhi nhi :p: but itns socha hai ke ab koi new investment nhi hogi . i will not send remittances or investments . the last investment will be matured sooner and i will windrow it too .
Click to expand...
How overseas Pakistanis will react if khan request them to stop them sending money to this imported govt ? If 20% Pakistanis stop sending the money to pak this imported govt will suffer 3 to 4 billion dollars every year
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
63,270
0
127,930
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
How overseas Pakistanis will react if khan request them to stop them sending money to this imported govt ? If 20% Pakistanis stop sending the money to pak this imported govt will suffer 3 to 4 billion dollars every year
Click to expand...
well i dont know how people will re act sir but one thing is clear most of investors of RDA will not invest anymore . there are 100000s of paksitanis whom invested and transferred billions of dollars when imran call for it . i am one of them and i see no purpose to keeping these dollars in pakistan anymore . there will be huge impact . bhikari can go and beg now . we were pouring dollars to a self respect man whom ask us to put dollars in pakistan so he never beg and blackmailed . BTW last year i invested 40000USD$ in pakistan . in return they give us this gang of bhikaris and no vote to be allowed . no more


Since its launch (in September 2020), the RDA initiative has gone from strength to strength with total deposits surging to $3.92 billion and 388,494 accounts opened from 175 countries.”
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
228
0
414
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Riz said:
How overseas Pakistanis will react if khan request them to stop them sending money to this imported govt ? If 20% Pakistanis stop sending the money to pak this imported govt will suffer 3 to 4 billion dollars every year
Click to expand...

Ghaddari ka muqadma chalayenge phir PDM wale.
 
SEOminati

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER
Mar 31, 2020
228
0
414
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SEOminati said:
Ghaddari ka muqadma chalayenge phir PDM wale.
Click to expand...

They are in a very bad situation. The economy is indeed not good. The petrol subsidy is a face saving tactic by the crime minister. They know corruption ka case IK pe nahi ban sakta so they're using all the shady tactics to tarnish his reputation. Remember the people in anger are PTI supporters + aam awaam. Aam awaam might still buy these useless allegations.

Apna judge ho to opponents k khilaf faislaa karwana koi bari baat nahi.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Roshan Digital Accounts Updates
Replies
10
Views
347
shanipisces2002
S
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan's Roshan Digital Account Exceeds 3 Billion Holding in 16 month
2
Replies
18
Views
650
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
F
Roshan Digital Account and remittances bring in $3B in September
2
Replies
19
Views
629
Bilal.
B
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Pakistan receives record $2 billion through Roshan Digital Accounts
Replies
9
Views
753
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
F
Pakistan on track to receive $32B remittances
2 3
Replies
44
Views
2K
Mav3rick
Mav3rick

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom