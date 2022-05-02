my reply to Roshan digital account request follow up email

Imran Khan
US$- 0.02 x 190 = 3.80 Rsi have windrow all of my funds from RDA already . remaining 0.02 balance. and i will not deposit any amount in future . planning to close my two accounts .
yes i am very old sirYou know you're old when you are still using Yahoo for emails
Overseas Pakistanis 6000000 x 3.80 = 22800000 Rs.
Bhai itny bhi mat chodo inky liay account ma yeh sab kha jain gay
well i dont know how people will re act sir but one thing is clear most of investors of RDA will not invest anymore . there are 100000s of paksitanis whom invested and transferred billions of dollars when imran call for it . i am one of them and i see no purpose to keeping these dollars in pakistan anymore . there will be huge impact . bhikari can go and beg now . we were pouring dollars to a self respect man whom ask us to put dollars in pakistan so he never beg and blackmailed . BTW last year i invested 40000USD$ in pakistan . in return they give us this gang of bhikaris and no vote to be allowed . no moreHow overseas Pakistanis will react if khan request them to stop them sending money to this imported govt ? If 20% Pakistanis stop sending the money to pak this imported govt will suffer 3 to 4 billion dollars every year
imran khan no need to ask for it . overseas paksitani khud hi smajhdar hain
کیسی غداری ؟ جب انکو ووٹ دینے کا حق چھین رہے ہیں تو انکا پیسہ کیوں عزیز ہے ؟