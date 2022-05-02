my reply to Roshan digital account request follow up email

Riz said: How overseas Pakistanis will react if khan request them to stop them sending money to this imported govt ? If 20% Pakistanis stop sending the money to pak this imported govt will suffer 3 to 4 billion dollars every year Click to expand...

well i dont know how people will re act sir but one thing is clear most of investors of RDA will not invest anymore . there are 100000s of paksitanis whom invested and transferred billions of dollars when imran call for it . i am one of them and i see no purpose to keeping these dollars in pakistan anymore . there will be huge impact . bhikari can go and beg now . we were pouring dollars to a self respect man whom ask us to put dollars in pakistan so he never beg and blackmailed . BTW last year i invested 40000USD$ in pakistan . in return they give us this gang of bhikaris and no vote to be allowed . no moreSince its launch (in September 2020), the RDA initiative has gone from strength to strength with total deposits surging toand 388,494 accounts opened from 175 countries.”