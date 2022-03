20 years ago J-10’s future was uncertain.

Also, the purpose of JF-17 was to be a cheap lightweight fighter Pakistan could build in numbers and learn from it. We would never be able to build J-10 in numbers like we can with JF-17. Remember we had many obsolete fighters we had to replace in the hundreds and still do which we can’t replace with J-10. We have F-16 that’s almost identical to J-10 in the role PAF uses it for, so maybe PAF was planning for long term and wanted F-16’s to remain its medium weight fighter while JF-17 is the light weight fighter.

Also, J-10 would have not been like JF-17 is. JF-17 we can integrate whatever we want on it and, export it and produce how many we want in Pakistan. J-10 wouldn’t have given us that flexibility.



IMO, Pakistan made a perfect decision going with JF-17 because had it not been for JF-17, PAF would be a rather small airforce and lose its edge to Indians just because Indians would have much more fighter jets than we would even if quality of ours was better.

Just look at Indians, they got their hopes high and didn’t focus on Tejas now their stuck with hundreds of obsolete aircraft that need to be replaced.



JF-17 Block 3 and beyond will actually show the true capabilities of JF platform imo block 1 and 2 were more getting experience with building the fighter and fine tuning it to Pakistan needs but now Block 3 is perfectly optimized for PAF and will be a beast it was intended to be.