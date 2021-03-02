My prediction for why I think the US and EU could be declared ''Persona non grata'' in the future

The rise of populism in their governments will not make room for anyone sane for the future governments of foreign international countries to deal with them example just look at the drastic and erratic change between Trump and Biden in fact Biden has more populism in his admin compared to Trump but as time moves on more far-right extremists or populist extremists will gain access to higher positions adopting increasingly irrational political stances and you can also see their media which is highly populist they are writting alot of garbage stuff about allies or precieved foes which is unjustifiable.



Or Biden's comments on Russia which was unnecessarily aggressive or the EU discussion panel they are absolutely trash bigoted minded and extremist populists not rational at all intellectually to engage with them.



You can't eventually engage with a wall whos collapsing from within and someone who's constitutionally corrupt because everything of old has been replaced with filthy extremist populists who foam from their mouths.



Eventually down the line they will become like children and filled with populists who you can't engage with or increasingly provocative on diplomatic level.



It is something responsible governments don't have example check out China they are not here provoking people or preaching nonsensical human rights which doesn't even exist constitutionally in the US police are killing people out in the open.



Pakistan, Russia etc etc they are not provocative governments and only take necessary measures when it is due. Biden has also overrated himself and thinks his more important in the grand larger scale of things then he actully is.



I am not a critic for merely just randomly and I do think there are many good politicians and level headed people and this has been the tradition but unfortunately it is slipping away and they are losing out to the populists. This is something to keep an eye on in the future and keep close eye on this phenomenon once that happens the right measures are to excommunicate them and turn all diplomacy into Persona non grata and make trade exclusively in Asia amongst nations who haven't fallen victim to extremist populism