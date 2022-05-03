My post deleted. Your thread Bajwa Was Demanding One Year Extension! Tore The Page! was deleted. Reason: No source - Speculation.

This was from a source, but there is no way a source can be shared.
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.
There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.
There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks