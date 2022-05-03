What's new

My post deleted. Your thread Bajwa Was Demanding One Year Extension! Tore The Page! was deleted. Reason: No source - Speculation.

This was from a source, but there is no way a source can be shared.
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.

There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks
 
imadul said:
This was from a source, but there is no way a source can be shared.
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.

There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks
Click to expand...
That is the rule. What can we say. However, I am more angry that Mods just deleted posts bcz they thought these are against Army. Those were but still all were well deserved public sentiments towards army.
Also, these posts record history or capture the time. People in future can go back and see what was public mood. Mods mustn't delete such so that people can look back and reflect.
 
Sulman Badshah said:
With no source and having just speculation will only lead to misinformation
Click to expand...
.... but then it will be with every source and this form shall become catharsis and venting out venue on news only.
And so many news are just political angling.

If we can't post inside stories most of the material that will be left here will be NON-ORIGINAL and just COPY PASTE.
 
imadul said:
This was from a source, but there is no way a source can be shared.
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.

There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks
Click to expand...
Kya joker hain ye...har kahin r rona shuru ker daitay hain..


Streets p kab ao gy tum loug?
 
imadul said:
This was from a source, but there is no way a source can be shared.
If a post is deleted that it did not cite a source then 90% would have to be deleted.

There should be a better mechanism to find if the post is reliable because No one going to make public their source for obvious reasons.
Thanks
Click to expand...
There is differnece between opinion based thread and news based.

News should be with source , opinion can be without source ...

Your statement seems to be a news so should have reliable source or u should have a history of providing insights on pdf.
 
The Accountant said:
There is differnece between opinion based thread and news based.

News should be with source , opinion can be without source ...

Your statement seems to be a news so should have reliable source or u should have a history of providing insights on pdf.
Click to expand...
ye PTI ka banda hai The Accountant. is ki "y" sy jo word start hota hai uss say hawa nikal jati hai..
 

